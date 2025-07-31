SUBSCRIBE
Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Host a Conference Call to Discuss Updated Data from the Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Tegoprubart in Kidney Transplantation Being Presented at the World Transplant Congress 2025

July 31, 2025 
IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss updated clinical data from its ongoing open-label Phase 1b study evaluating tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in subjects undergoing kidney transplantation. These data, from approximately 30 kidney transplant recipients, are being presented at the World Transplant Congress (WTC) in San Francisco, CA on August 6, 2025.

To join the conference call, please dial 1-800-717-1738 for domestic callers or 1-646-307-1865 for international callers. The conference ID is 34575. Registration for the live webcast can be found here and available on the “Events” section of Eledon’s website at www.eledon.com. The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40 Ligand biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525 2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban
CG Life
(212) 253 8881
jurban@cglife.com

Source: Eledon Pharmaceuticals


Eledon Pharmaceuticals
