SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

electroCore to Participate at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

February 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today its participation in the 12th Annual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference being held February 11-12, 2025 in Snowbird, Utah.

Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Goldberger, investors are encouraged out to their BTIG representative or contact the electroCore investor relations team at investors@electrocore.com.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact

ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com

New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of Jersey City skyline at sunset
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring in New Jersey
January 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac