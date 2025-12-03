Eikon Therapeutics Announces the Election of David W. Meline to its Board of Directors

MILLBRAE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Eikon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to integrating advanced engineering with cutting-edge research to accelerate drug discovery, today announced the election of David W. Meline as an independent director effective November 23, 2025. Mr. Meline is the former Chief Financial Officer at Moderna Inc.

“David brings exceptional financial insight and a long track record of leadership in biopharmaceutical and global technology companies to our Board,” said Roger Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Eikon Therapeutics. “His deep expertise in capital allocation, manufacturing, and operational strategy will support Eikon as we work to build a world-class global biotechnology company, and advance our pipeline toward potential commercialization. We are delighted to welcome him.”

Prior to Moderna, Mr. Meline served as CFO of Amgen Inc. from 2014 to 2020, and 3M Company from 2011 to 2014. He also spent more than 20 years at General Motors Company in a range of finance and management roles, including regional CFO positions on five continents. Mr. Meline currently serves on the boards of directors of Lonza Group AG, HP Inc., ABB Ltd., and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University, an MS in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Eikon, a company I have long admired for its pioneering technologies and its data-driven approach to drug discovery,” said Mr. Meline. “Eikon’s success in bringing advanced engineering and biology together has created a powerful foundation for developing meaningful new medicines. I look forward to contributing my experience in finance and strategic growth as the company works to bring its innovations to patients.”

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon Therapeutics is dedicated to advancing breakthrough therapies through the purposeful integration of science and engineering. Our research tools, including our proprietary SMT system, leverage Nobel Prize-winning super-resolution microscopy, bespoke automation, advanced data science, and software engineering to visualize and measure the real-time movement of proteins in living cells, with the goal of developing important innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. Eikon operates from its facilities in California, New Jersey, and New York, and can be found online at www.EikonTx.com or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com