Egle Therapeutics Strengthens its Executive Leadership Team With the Appointment of Christophe Quéva, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Egle Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of regulatory T cell (Treg)-focused therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of experienced biotechnology industry executive, Christophe Quéva, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, Dr. Quéva brings a wealth of expertise as Egle transitions into the clinic its two lead drug candidates, EGL-001 and EGL-003.

“I am thrilled to join Egle Therapeutics and collaborate with a team renowned for its deep scientific expertise in regulatory T cells and its strong track record in developing innovative drug candidates for immunology and oncology,” said Christophe Quéva, Ph.D. “Egle is uniquely positioned to demonstrate the therapeutic potential of harnessing regulatory T cells for treating both cancer and autoimmune diseases.”

“As we transition from a company with preclinical assets to a fully-fledged clinical-stage biotech, we will benefit greatly from Christophe’s deep operational and strategic expertise. We are delighted to welcome Christophe to the Egle team and look forward to the successes he will drive,” said Vincent Brichard, M.D., Egle’s Interim CEO and Board member.

“Christophe’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Egle, as we focus on clinical development and advancing our technology platform, his experience, knowledge and networks of the sector will ensure Egle continues to shape its future,” said Michel Detheux, Chairman of the board.

Christophe Quéva, Ph.D.

Dr. Christophe Quéva brings over two decades of experience in immuno-oncology, spanning portfolio development from target identification to clinical trials and regulatory approvals. Before joining Egle, he founded and led Ovie Therapeutics, a company focused on an innovative treatment for brain cancer. Since 2022, he has also served as Chief Scientific Officer at DEM BioPharma, driving the development of cancer macrophage-targeting therapies. Prior to this, Dr. Quéva was Chief Scientific Officer at Oncorus, where he advanced next-generation immunotherapies using oncolytic viruses and RNA therapeutics. He also held the same role at iTeos Therapeutics, overseeing the development of a groundbreaking immuno-oncology portfolio.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Quéva held leadership roles at Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and AstraZeneca, contributing to oncology and inflammation drug discovery. He holds a Ph.D. in Life and Health Sciences from the University of Lille in France and completed postdoctoral research in cancer biology at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Dr. Quéva’s extensive career includes numerous patents and publications in the oncology field, reflecting his commitment to advancing patient care through innovative science and leadership.

About Egle Therapeutics SAS (Egle)

Egle Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies targeting suppressive regulatory T cells. Egle is leveraging a proprietary discovery platform to unveil novel Treg specific targets and to develop innovative Treg-focused drug candidates for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Egle is evaluating its most advanced drug candidate in oncology, EGL-001 (a Treg-selective anti-CTLA4-IL-2m), in a Phase I/II clinical trial. In autoimmunity, Egle has completed IND-enabling studies for, EGL-003 (an IL-2 Treg engager), and is poised to commence a clinical trial in 2025.

Find out more at www.egle-tx.com.

