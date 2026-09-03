Edwards Lifesciences to Present at the Deutsche Bank Healthcare Summit 2026

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) will participate in the Deutsche Bank Healthcare Summit on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.

Bernard Zovighian, chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. ET. Doretta Mistras, chief financial officer, will also participate in the conference. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Edwards Lifesciences investor relations website at http://ir.edwards.com/, with an archived version accessible later the same day.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the leading global structural heart innovation company, driven by a passion to improve patient lives. Through breakthrough technologies, world-class evidence and partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, our employees are inspired by our patient-focused culture to deliver life-changing innovations to those who need them most. Discover more at www.edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Eric Endicott, media@edwards.com

Investor Contact: Gerianne Sarte, investor_relations@edwards.com