Editas Medicine to Host Webinar Announcing Lead In Vivo Development Candidate

August 29, 2025 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it will host a webinar on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to announce the selection of its lead in vivo development candidate.

Webinar Presentation Details:
The live and archived webcast of the Company’s webinar presentation will be accessible through this webcast link, or through the Events & Presentations page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

A replay of the webinar will be available upon conclusion of the webinar in the Investors section of the Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com/.

About Editas Medicine 
As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com. 

