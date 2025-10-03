Edgewise Therapeutics to Present on Sevasemten for Becker and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophies at the 30th International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation at the 30th International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS). Importantly, the presentations will include a compilation of long-term data of sevasemten in Becker demonstrating sustained disease stabilization compared to natural history. Sevasemten is an orally administered small molecule designed to prevent contraction-induced muscle damage in muscular dystrophies including Becker and Duchenne. The conference will take place at the Austria Centre in Vienna, Austria, October 7-11, 2025.

Details of the Edgewise symposium and scientific posters at WMS:

Edgewise Symposium with Key Opinion Leaders

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 7 pm CET

Title: Breakthroughs in Becker: Unveiling New Natural History Insights and a Novel Agent's Clinical Progress

Presenters:



Craig McDonald, M.D., Professor and Chair, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Professor of Pediatrics, Director MDA Neuromuscular Disease Clinics, University of California Davis



Erik Niks, M.D., Ph.D., Neurologist, Leiden University Medical Center.

The symposium will also include a discussion of the results from the CANYON and MESA trials of sevasemten in participants with Becker. Only registered conference attendees can attend the symposium.

Scientific Posters

Title: CANYON trial results: sevasemten, an investigational fast skeletal myosin inhibitor, reduced muscle damage biomarkers and stabilized function in Becker muscular dystrophy (614P)

Title: Trajectory of North Star Ambulatory Assessment with sevasemten compares favorably to natural history modeling in Becker muscular dystrophy (629P)

Title: LYNX Phase 2 trial results in DMD: Positive effects of sevasemten, an investigational agent, on physical function defines dose and informs design for Phase 3 (730LBP)

All Edgewise posters are being presented on Friday, October 10, 2025, in Poster Session 4 from 3:45 to 4:45 pm CET. The full WMS Congress program is available here.

The Edgewise symposium presentation and posters will be available on the Edgewise website.

About Sevasemten

Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor designed to protect against contraction-induced muscle damage in muscular dystrophies including Becker and Duchenne. Sevasemten presents a novel mechanism of action designed to selectively limit the exaggerated muscle damage caused by the absence or loss of functional dystrophin. Its unique mechanism of action provides the potential to establish sevasemten as a foundational therapy in dystrophinopathies, either as a single agent therapy or in combination with available therapies and those in development. Sevasemten has achieved notable regulatory milestones by securing FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Becker and Duchenne, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for the treatment of Duchenne, and Fast Track designations for the treatment of Becker and Duchenne. Further, sevasemten secured the EMA Orphan Drug Designations for the treatment of Becker and Duchenne.

For more information on Edgewise's clinical trials https://edgewisetx.com/science-pipeline/clinical-trials/.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company's deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. EDG-15400 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of heart failure, currently in Phase 1 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X , Facebook and Instagram.

