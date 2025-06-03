SUBSCRIBE
Edgewise Therapeutics to Present at the Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

June 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOULDER, Colo., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 3:20 pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live; a link for the webcast can be found on the Edgewise Events & Presentations page and will be accessible for replay, for a limited time, following the conference. It is recommended that users connect to the live webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company's deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of novel therapeutics. Sevasemten is an orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor in late-stage clinical trials in Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. EDG-7500 is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction, currently in Phase 2 clinical development. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedInX , Facebook and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewise-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-annual-goldman-sachs-global-healthcare-conference-302470973.html

SOURCE Edgewise Therapeutics

