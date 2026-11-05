Edgewise Therapeutics Announces Productive End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA for EDG-7500 in HCM; Phase 3 Protocol Features Tolerability-Based Dose Escalation Without Safety Echo Monitoring

– Following the End-of-Phase 2 meeting, Edgewise has submitted the STRATUS-HCM Phase 3 protocol with dose escalation guided by investigator assessment of tolerability –

– STRATUS-HCM includes two independent placebo-controlled studies of symptomatic obstructive and nonobstructive HCM populations under a single master protocol, with peak VO₂ as the primary endpoint –

– STRATUS-HCM on track to start in the fourth quarter of 2026 –

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading clinical-stage cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, today announced favorable feedback from its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for EDG-7500 in symptomatic obstructive and nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). As part of the End-of-Phase 2 meeting, Edgewise presented data from the ongoing CIRRUS-HCM Phase 2 study and Edgewise's proposed STRATUS-HCM Phase 3 design. Following the meeting and subsequent receipt of the minutes, Edgewise has submitted the STRATUS-HCM protocol incorporating the overall study design and assessments, including its proposed dose escalation plan. Under this protocol, the investigator will escalate the dose based on their assessment of tolerability, and no echocardiograms will be required to guide dosing decisions. Echocardiograms will be performed at baseline, Week 12 and at end of study (Week 24) to assess secondary efficacy endpoints, including measures of diastolic function. Edgewise believes this echo-independent approach is a positive step forward for patients and physicians and meaningfully reduces the echo monitoring burden. Feedback from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) was generally consistent with respect to the proposed Phase 3 echo-independent dose escalation plan.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of our End-of-Phase 2 meeting and have submitted our Phase 3 protocol that does not use echocardiograms to guide dose escalation," said Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewise. "Our Phase 3 study design reflects the differentiated profile we have seen in our preclinical and clinical studies to date. We believe the robust echocardiographic data we have generated underscore the distinct mechanism of our regulatory light chain targeting cardiac sarcomere modulators. Our thoughtful Phase 3 design could ultimately make EDG-7500 easier to administer and more accessible to HCM patients beyond specialized HCM centers. With preparations well advanced, we remain on track to initiate STRATUS-HCM this quarter."

Key Elements of the STRATUS-HCM Protocol Submitted to the FDA

Independent studies in obstructive and nonobstructive HCM. Both populations will be enrolled under a single master protocol. Each will be randomized separately and evaluated independently for efficacy and safety.

Both populations will be enrolled under a single master protocol. Each will be randomized separately and evaluated independently for efficacy and safety. Peak VO ₂ as the primary endpoint. The primary endpoint is change from baseline to Week 24 in peak oxygen consumption (pVO₂), an objective measure of functional capacity.

The primary endpoint is change from baseline to Week 24 in peak oxygen consumption (pVO₂), an objective measure of functional capacity. Dose escalation driven by the investigator's assessment of tolerability, not echocardiograms. Patients will start EDG-7500 at 50 mg daily, with escalation to 100 mg after four weeks and to 150 mg after an additional four weeks, each contingent on the investigator's assessment that the prior dose was well tolerated.

STRATUS-HCM Phase 3 Trial Design

STRATUS-HCM is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial. It will enroll approximately 600 adults with symptomatic HCM: approximately 200 with obstructive HCM and 400 with nonobstructive HCM. The Phase 3 design provides flexibility to expand sample size based on interim evidence of efficacy. Patients will be randomized 2:1 to EDG-7500 or placebo for 24 weeks and then transitioned directly into a long-term extension study. In addition to pVO₂ as the primary endpoint, secondary endpoints include key measures of feel and function such as New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional class, Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ), and left ventricular outflow tract gradient (LVOT-G, obstructive HCM only).

About EDG-7500

EDG-7500 is an investigational, oral, first-in-class cardiac sarcomere modulator designed to act on the regulatory light chain to slow early contraction velocity and improve impaired cardiac relaxation associated with HCM. EDG-7500 is being evaluated in symptomatic obstructive and nonobstructive HCM.

About Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

HCM is the most common form of genetic heart disease, affecting approximately one in 500 people, and is associated with reduced quality of life and an elevated risk of heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms and sudden cardiac death. Individuals with HCM can become extremely limited in their functional capacity and ability to perform the activities of daily living. Common symptoms include breathlessness, irregular heartbeat, chest pain, tiredness, dizziness or even fainting. These symptoms are caused by excessive contraction and thickening (hypertrophy) of the left ventricular wall of the heart. Over time, the thickened muscle becomes stiff, making it difficult for the heart to relax and fill with blood (diastolic dysfunction). There are two major forms of HCM: obstructive and nonobstructive. Despite advancements in treatment options for some patients with HCM, there remains a significant unmet need for additional therapeutic approaches for patients.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies intended to address cardiac equilibrium, the balance of contraction and relaxation across the cardiac cycle. Drawing on deep expertise in integrated muscle physiology and small molecule drug development, Edgewise is advancing novel therapies intended to fine-tune cardiac muscle function and improve treatment options for people with symptomatic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and heart failure. To learn more, go to edgewisetx.com or follow Edgewise on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential of, and expectations regarding, Edgewise's product candidates and programs, including EDG-7500; statements regarding the implications of feedback from the FDA, the EMA and the PMDA on the development of EDG-7500; statements regarding Edgewise's expectations relating to its clinical trials, including the design of STRATUS-HCM and the benefits of such design; statements regarding timing of Edgewise's initiation of a Phase 3 trial of EDG-7500; and statements by Edgewise's Chief Executive Officer. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "could," "may," "potential," "designed to," "on track" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon Edgewise's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks associated with Edgewise's limited operating history, its products being early in development and not having products approved for commercial sale; risks associated with Edgewise not having generated any revenue to date; Edgewise's ability to achieve objectives relating to the discovery, development and commercialization of its product candidates, if approved; Edgewise's potential need for substantial additional capital to finance its operations; Edgewise's substantial dependence on the success of EDG-7500; the risk that feedback from the FDA, the EMA, the PMDA or other regulatory authorities may not be indicative of such authorities' future positions or decisions and may be subject to differing interpretations; the risk that regulatory authorities change their views or disagree with Edgewise's interpretation of their feedback or of clinical data; risks related to Edgewise's clinical trials of its product candidates not demonstrating safety and efficacy; risks related to Edgewise's product candidates causing serious adverse events, toxicities or other undesirable side effects; the outcome of preclinical testing and early clinical trials not being predictive of the success of later clinical trials and the risks related to the results of Edgewise's clinical trials not satisfying the requirements of regulatory authorities; delays or difficulties in the enrollment and/or maintenance of patients in clinical trials; risks related to failure to capitalize on other indications or product candidates; risks related to competition; risks relating to interim, top-line, preliminary and open-label data from Edgewise's clinical trials changing as more patient data becomes available; risks related to failure to develop a proprietary drug discovery platform; risks related to production of drugs by Edgewise's third-party manufacturers; risks related to changes in methods of product candidate manufacturing or formulation; risks related to not achieving adequate market acceptance; risks related to the regulatory approval processes of domestic and foreign authorities being lengthy, time consuming and inherently unpredictable; risks relating to disruptions at the FDA, the SEC and other government agencies; risks relating to Edgewise's ability to attract and retain highly skilled executive officers and employees; Edgewise's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; Edgewise's reliance on third parties; risks related to future acquisitions or strategic partnerships; risks related to Edgewise's future operations following the sale of sevasemten; risks relating to Edgewise not receiving milestone payments related to the sale of sevasemten; risks related to general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in documents that Edgewise files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Edgewise assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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