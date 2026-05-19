Edesa Biotech to Present New Data on Paridiprubart in Acute Kidney Injury at European Nephrology Conference

Oral presentation at ERA Congress, the flagship European nephrology meeting

Company expects to present additional data



TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing host-directed therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will present data on paridiprubart, its first-in-class anti-TLR4 antibody, at the 63rd European Renal Association (ERA) Congress, to be held June 3 – 6, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. The ERA Congress is one of the world's leading nephrology meetings, convening clinicians and researchers focused on kidney disease.

Edesa's accepted oral presentation will feature exploratory data and analysis from the company's study of paridiprubart in patients with respiratory distress who also experienced acute kidney injury, a high-mortality complication that currently lacks approved, targeted therapies.

Edesa also plans to present additional data at the ERA Congress to further support the potential of paridiprubart as a treatment for AKI.

"The ERA Congress represents a critical platform to advance awareness of paridiprubart's potential in AKI—a disease with profound unmet need and limited therapeutic options,” said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa Biotech. “Our Phase 3 data demonstrate a consistent, statistically significant reduction in mortality in AKI patients, grounded in a well-established mechanism. We look forward to sharing these findings with the nephrology community in Glasgow and presenting additional analysis that further support the potential of paridiprubart as a targeted treatment for this devastating condition."

Edesa’s oral presentation, titled Exploratory Analysis of Paridiprubart, an Anti-TLR4 Antibody, in Patients with Acute Kidney Injury and Respiratory Distress, is scheduled for June 5, 2026 at 4:30 pm local time. Related materials will be posted to the Events section of the Edesa Biotech website during the conference.

About Paridiprubart

Paridiprubart is a first-in-class anti-TLR4 (Toll-like Receptor 4) monoclonal antibody designed to modulate the body's immune response. By selectively inhibiting TLR4, paridiprubart dampens the hyperinflammatory cascade implicated in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), AKI, sepsis, pneumonia, and other critical inflammatory conditions. As a host-directed therapeutic, its mechanism is agnostic to the causal agent, offering potential utility across a range of acute conditions and biodefense applications. More than 400 patients have received paridiprubart in clinical studies to date, with a consistent and favorable safety profile.

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a sudden, often severe decline in kidney function, most commonly occurring in critically ill or hospitalized patients. AKI affects an estimated 13 million people worldwide each year and is associated with high short-term mortality, prolonged hospitalization, and an elevated risk of progression to chronic kidney disease. In AKI, renal ischemia and cellular injury release endogenous TLR4 ligands, triggering a destructive inflammatory cascade that amplifies kidney damage and drives mortality. Despite its prevalence and clinical severity, there are currently no approved pharmacological therapies specifically targeting AKI. Treatment remains largely supportive.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ways to treat inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its clinical pipeline is focused on two therapeutic areas: Medical Dermatology and Respiratory. In Medical Dermatology, Edesa is developing EB06, an anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody candidate, as a therapy for vitiligo, a common autoimmune disorder that causes skin to lose its color in patches. Its medical dermatology assets also include EB01 (1.0% daniluromer cream), a Phase 3-ready asset developed for use as a potential therapy for moderate-to-severe chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD), a common occupational skin condition. The company’s most advanced Respiratory drug candidate is EB05 (paridiprubart), which is being evaluated in a U.S. government-funded platform study as a treatment for ARDS, a life-threatening form of respiratory failure. The EB05 program has been the recipient of two funding awards from the Government of Canada to support the further development of this asset. Edesa is also pursuing additional uses for paridiprubart. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the company’s plans to participate in the ERA Congress, the company’s belief that paridiprubart's broad anti-inflammatory mechanism is implicated in AKI pathophysiology, supporting the biologic rationale for this indication; the company’s plans to present additional data at the ERA Congress to further support the potential of paridiprubart as a treatment for AKI; and the company's timing and plans regarding its clinical studies in general. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact:

Gary Koppenjan

Edesa Biotech, Inc.

investors@edesabiotech.com