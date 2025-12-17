Eccogene Announces First Patient Enrolled in MOSAIC Phase 2a Trial Evaluating ECC4703 and ECC0509, Individually and in Combination, for the Treatment of MASH

BOSTON & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eccogene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in MOSAIC, the company’s Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating ECC4703, ECC0509 and their combination in adults with MRI-based or clinically defined metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The MOSAIC trial is designed to evaluate two differentiated mechanisms, THR-β agonism and SSAO inhibition, and to determine whether each monotherapy provides meaningful metabolic or inflammatory benefit.

“Enrolling the first patient in MOSAIC represents an important milestone for our clinical pipeline,” said Jingye Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Eccogene. “This study supports our broader strategy to advance differentiated, next-generation oral therapies aimed at meaningfully reducing the global burden of cardiometabolic diseases.”

The initiation of the MOSAIC Phase 2a program follows the U.S. FDA clearance of Eccogene’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application. MOSAIC is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial assessing the efficacy, safety, and pharmacodynamic effects of ECC4703, ECC0509, and the combination of both agents over 12 weeks of treatment in adults with clinically defined MASH. The study will enroll approximately 160 participants, with change in liver fat content assessed by MRI-PDFF as the primary endpoint.

“MASH is a complex disease with metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic components, and effective treatment will likely require addressing more than one pathway,” said Dr. Rohit Loomba, Chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of California at San Diego. “ECC4703 and ECC0509 offer two distinct mechanisms, and MOSAIC will evaluate their individual contributions and whether their complementary biology may provide added benefit.”

About ECC4703

ECC4703 is an oral, once-daily, selective, liver-targeting full agonist of THR-β in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and other cardiometabolic diseases. As a full agonist, ECC4703 engages THR-β with high intrinsic activity, enabling modulation of pathways involved in lipid metabolism, hepatic fat clearance, and inflammation. In Phase 1 studies, ECC4703 demonstrated clear target engagement and significant reductions in LDL-C and related lipid biomarkers.

About ECC0509

ECC0509 is a novel, once-daily, oral small molecule inhibitor of semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase (SSAO, also known as vascular adhesion protein-1 [VAP-1]), engineered for high selectivity and minimal brain penetration. In a Phase 1 study, ECC0509 demonstrated dose-dependent inhibition of SSAO activity and significant changes in circulating methylamine, confirming target engagement. ECC0509 is being developed both as a monotherapy for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) pain and in combination with ECC4703 for MASH.

About Eccogene

Eccogene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions. The Company’s diverse pipeline leverages deep expertise in translational research and small molecule drug discovery to address high-impact diseases with significant unmet need. For more information, please visit www.eccogene.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

