Dyno Therapeutics to Present Breakthrough Data on AAV Gene Delivery to the CNS, Eye, and Muscle at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

Scientific symposium and three research abstracts selected for oral presentation will detail a new fleet of AAV capsids for central nervous system, eye, and neuromuscular indications

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic technologies company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to enable in vivo gene delivery, today announced that it will present a broad set of data related to the design of novel capsids targeting the eye, brain, and neuromuscular system using frontier AI during a Scientific Symposium and three oral presentations at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) taking place May 13-17, 2025 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The data will highlight Dyno’s leadership in solving the biggest challenge limiting the viability and accessibility of gene therapy: safely and efficiently delivering therapeutic genetic payloads to target cells in vivo. To solve this challenge, Dyno applies AI and high-throughput in vivo data collection to design AAV capsids that are optimized for efficiency, precision targeting, and manufacturability. By extending these high-performance design capabilities and delivery technologies to therapeutic developers, Dyno aims to advance the effectiveness of next-generation gene therapies, making them applicable for a wide range of human diseases.

In the Scientific Symposium, Dyno Cofounder and CEO, Eric Kelsic, Ph.D., will detail three new AAV capsids with improved performance for targeting the central nervous system (CNS), eye, and neuromuscular system, as well as updates on the frontier AI models behind their discovery. Dr. Kelsic will also share how Dyno intends to rapidly progress these next-generation gene therapies into the clinic, add new treatments in areas of high unmet need, and improve access to transformative medicines by expanding partnerships with gene therapy developers.

Scientific Symposium

Title: Dyno Therapeutics: Leveling up genetic medicine with frontier AI and AAV vectors for CNS, eye, and muscle

Presenter: Eric Kelsic, Ph.D., Cofounder & CEO

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14th from 12:15 – 1:15 PM CT

Location: Room 391-392

In addition to the Symposium, three research abstracts selected for oral presentation will present data on Dyno’s progress enabling gene delivery for CNS, eye and neuromuscular indications:

Oral Presentations

Title: Widespread CNS Delivery With Best-In-Class Liver Detargeting Following Intravenous Injection of a Novel AAV

Presenter: Mugdha Deshpande, Ph.D.

Session: AAV Gene Transfer (A): Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 1:30 PM - 1:45 PM CT

Location: New Orleans Theater C

Abstract: 2220

Title: Selective Improvement in Retinal Bipolar Cell Targeting with Intravitreal Injection of a Novel AAV Capsid in Mouse and NHP

Presenter: Amanda Miles, Ph.D.

Session: AAV Gene Transfer (B): Ocular, Neurological & Immune Cell Systems

Date and Time: Friday, May 16, 2025, 2:45 PM - 3:00 PM CT

Location: New Orleans Theater A

Abstract: 2175

Title: A Novel Neuromuscular AAV Capsid Combines Efficient Systemic Muscle and CNS Delivery with Liver Detargeting in NHP

Presenter: Megan Cramer, Ph.D.

Session: AAV Gene Transfer (C): Antibody Evasion, Cardiac & Neuromuscular Targets

Date and Time: Saturday, May 17, 2025, 11:45 AM - 12:00 PM CT

Location: New Orleans Theater A

Abstract: 2208

More details about the Scientific Symposium and oral presentations are available on the ASGCT meeting website.

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics is building high-performance genetic technologies that transform patient health by overcoming the in vivo gene delivery challenge for therapeutic developers. Dyno’s platform integrates frontier AI with high-throughput experimentation to accelerate the optimization of AAV capsids that significantly outperform existing gene delivery vectors. Just as exponential breakthroughs in computer chip technology powered the AI revolution, Dyno’s versatile platform leverages foundational advances from in vivo multiplexing technologies and high-performance computing to address therapeutic grand challenges. Dyno is partnering with leading gene therapy developers, including Astellas, Roche, and Sarepta, and with technology companies including NVIDIA. Visit www.dynotx.com for additional information.

