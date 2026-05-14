Dyno Therapeutics Announces Expanded Frontiers Network and Second Annual Genetic Agency Technology Conference (GATC)

Dyno Frontiers Network expands to become a curated ecosystem connecting therapeutic developers with the delivery technology, manufacturing and development services, investment and expertise they need to more confidently advance innovative genetic medicine toward the clinic

GATC 2026 to convene patients, AI pioneers, technologists, entrepreneurs and therapeutic developers in San Francisco on November 18 to accelerate progress toward empowering patients everywhere with genetic agency

New initiatives reflect Dyno’s commitment to enabling gene therapy developers to bring many new gene therapies to patients and realize a future with genetic agency

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic technologies company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the grand challenge of in vivo gene delivery, today announced significant updates to two mission-driven initiatives: the Dyno Frontiers Network and the annual Genetic Agency Technology Conference (GATC). Both efforts aim to accelerate progress in delivering new therapeutic options to patients in support of genetic agency – an individual’s ability to take action at the genetic level to live a healthier life. Details were shared during the company’s Scientific Symposium at the 29th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting.

“The Frontiers Network and GATC both exist because getting transformative therapeutic options to patients is hard, and most developers can't do it without trusted partners. At Dyno we’ve established ourselves by building the AI-powered design and delivery technology developers can build on, and our latest efforts show how we’re scaling beyond that,” said Eric Kelsic, Ph.D., CEO and Cofounder of Dyno. “Through Frontiers, we're making it easier for entrepreneurs, patients, and their advocates to bring genetic medicines toward the clinic more efficiently and with reduced development challenges. Through GATC, we're building a community around a shared purpose: motivating partnership and progress toward a world where patients everywhere are empowered with genetic agency.”

Expanding the Dyno Frontiers Network

The Dyno Frontiers Program has evolved into the Dyno Frontiers Network, a curated ecosystem connecting therapeutic developers advancing innovative payloads – including base and prime editors, epigenetic editors, trans-splicing constructs, vectorized antibodies and tissue-specific synthetic promoters – with the capsid technology, manufacturing expertise, development services and investment capital they need to move their programs forward with more confidence.

The Dyno Frontiers Program was originally launched in May 2025 to give therapeutic developers access to Dyno’s AI-designed AAV capsid technology. In November 2025, Frontiers added its first manufacturing partner, Trisk Bio, bringing scalable AAV production into the network. With the addition of capable manufacturers, contract research organizations (CROs), regulatory consultants with AAV gene therapy expertise and investors, the Network now offers developers more partners to choose from as they journey to the clinic.

The Frontiers Network currently comprises 15 therapeutic developers, seven manufacturers, six service providers, and 15 investor partners. The Network’s unique structure enables any member to partner directly with one another without Dyno as an intermediary. This design choice creates both a marketplace where partners compete for developers' business, and a community where they collaborate to help developers succeed and, ultimately, enable new genetic medicine options. These partners include:

Manufacturing: 3PBiovian, Andelyn Biosciences, Cirsium Biosciences, Franklin Biolabs, PackGene, Revvity and Trisk Bio

Services: Aldevron, BioAnalysis LLC, Charles River Laboratories, Curi Bio, Dark Horse Consulting Group and Eliquent Life Sciences

Investors: a16z, Biotech Funding Portal, CRV, Curie.Bio, Dimension, GV, Insight Partners, KdT Ventures, Lux Capital, Obvious Ventures, Pier Three Capital, Pillar VC, Polaris Partners, Vibe Bio and for companies incubating in Y Combinator

“Dyno’s approach has always been about supporting the development of new therapies by addressing key obstacles developers face,” said Tyson Bertmaring, MBA, Head of Partnership Success. “The Frontiers Network is a product of our conviction that when competition and collaboration co-exist, progress accelerates. By aligning incentives across every participant in the network, we turn shared progress into shared success, bringing the world closer to a future with genetic agency for all.”

Learn more about the Frontiers Network at dynotx.com/frontiers-network or contact partnerwith@dynotx.com.

Announcing GATC 2026

Dyno also announced its second annual Genetic Agency Technology Conference (GATC) will take place November 18, 2026 in San Francisco. Last year's inaugural conference convened 200 patients, AI pioneers, technologists, entrepreneurs, and therapeutic developers to advance the field of genetic medicine. GATC 2026 builds on that momentum, bringing together leading voices to address the scientific, technical, and translational challenges standing between today's advances and treatments patients can access. Topics will include patient stories, AI for sequence design and therapeutic development, frontier genetic technologies, along with challenges and opportunities in preclinical development, manufacturing and regulatory pathways.

The first cohort of featured speakers all have a personal connection to genetic agency, including:

Alex Lenail, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Researcher at the Wyss Institute, Harvard Medical School His father's adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) diagnosis and the shelving of its only treatment set Alex on a mission to develop a gene therapy.

Andreas Borg, Founder at CURE5 Foundation and Full Stack Engineer at Jimini Health Co-founded CURE5 Foundation after his daughter was diagnosed with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, and is applying his software engineering background to build AI tools that help families make decisions and accelerate therapeutic development.

Dean Suhr, President & Cofounder at MLD Foundation After two daughters were diagnosed with metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) in 1995, Dean co-founded the MLD Foundation, partnered with researchers to bring gene therapy Lenmeldy to FDA approval in 2024, and fought in parallel to add MLD to newborn screening.

Heidi Epstein, Vice Chair at Rett Syndrome Research Trust and Founder of Reverse Rett LA When her 3-year-old daughter Hannah was diagnosed with Rett syndrome in 2008, she was told a cure was impossible. Undeterred, Heidi joined the board of the Rett Syndrome Research Trust and founded Reverse Rett LA, now the world's largest Rett syndrome fundraiser. The event has played a critical role in helping to advance the field from basic science to two ongoing gene therapy trials.

Linde Jacobs, Registered Nurse and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) Caregiver Advocate After caring for and losing her mother to early-onset FTD-MAPT and facing the same inherited fate for herself and many in her family, Linde is racing to advance a gene therapy before the next generation is impacted.

Matt Wilsey, CEO at Grace Science, LLC Founded Grace Science after his daughter's NGLY1 deficiency diagnosis and advanced the disease’s first gene therapy into the clinic, treated his daughter in 2025 as part of a clinical program.

Stevie Ringel, Founder & CEO at Nome, President at Kizuna Foundation Facing blindness from an ultra-rare KIZ gene mutation shared with his sister, Stevie founded Kizuna Foundation to develop a gene therapy to save their sight, and launched Nome.bio to use AI to make personalized therapeutics accessible to any rare disease family.



Learn more about GATC 2026 and apply to attend at dynotx.com/gatc2026.

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics is on a mission to build high-performance genetic technologies that transform patients’ lives. Dyno applies AI to build technologies for gene delivery and sequence design that advance “Genetic Agency” – an individual's ability to take action at the genetic level to live a healthier life – through safe, effective and widely accessible genetic treatments. With frontier AI models and high-throughput in vivo experimentation, Dyno designs optimized AAV delivery vectors that solve gene delivery challenges across a wide range of therapeutic applications including eye, muscle and CNS. Dyno partners across industries to ensure these life-transforming technologies can help as many patients as possible, including through strategic collaborations with leading gene therapy developers Astellas and Roche and with technology companies including NVIDIA. Dyno's AI-designed capsids are available for direct licensing and through the Dyno Frontiers Network. Visit www.dynotx.com for more information.

‘Dyno Therapeutics’, ‘dyno’, the Dyno logo, and mountain logo are registered trademarks of Dyno Therapeutics, Inc. All rights reserved.

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