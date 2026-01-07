SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that John Cox, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET).

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 30 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.  

Contacts:

Investors
Mia Tobias
ir@dyne-tx.com
781-317-0353

Media
Stacy Nartker 
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938


Massachusetts Events
Dyne Therapeutics
