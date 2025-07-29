SUBSCRIBE
Dynavax to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 7, 2025

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

To dial into the call, participants will need to register for the call using the caller registration link. It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call or log into the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in HEPLISAV-B and multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com.

For Investors/Media:

Paul Cox

pcox@dynavax.com

510-665-0499 

Nicole Arndt

narndt@dynavax.com

510-665-7264

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-report-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-august-7-2025-302516281.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies

Earnings
