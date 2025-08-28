EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 3rd at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax



Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in HEPLISAV-B and multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com.

For Investors/Media:



Paul Cox



pcox@dynavax.com



510-665-0499

Nicole Arndt



narndt@dynavax.com



510-665-7264

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-to-participate-in-the-2025-wells-fargo-healthcare-conference-302540380.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies