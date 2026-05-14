Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr. Speaks at 20th Brazilian Spine Conference on Advanced Spine Surgery and Visualization Technology

TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr., founder of Joseph Spine Institute and a globally recognized leader in minimally invasive spine surgery, was a featured speaker at the 20th Brazilian Spine Conference, a premier international event bringing together top spine surgeons and medical innovators from around the world.



Held April 18–21 in Brazil, the conference served as a global platform to explore the latest advancements in spine surgery, endoscopic techniques, and surgical technology.

Dr. Joseph presented on two key topics shaping the future of spine surgery:

Prone Lateral Spine Surgery — highlighting advanced techniques in patient positioning and surgical access designed to improve efficiency, reduce operative time, and enhance patient outcomes.

Integrating Visualization Technology for Safer, More Efficient Procedures — focusing on how cutting-edge 4K imaging and advanced visualization platforms are improving surgical precision, supporting better intraoperative decision-making, and enhancing patient safety. Technologies such as those developed by Viseon Inc. are playing a growing role in enabling surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures with greater accuracy and confidence.

"Advancements in visualization technology are transforming how we approach spine surgery," said Dr. Joseph. "By improving what surgeons can see, we can operate with greater precision, minimize tissue disruption, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for patients."

The 20th Brazilian Spine Conference is widely regarded as one of Latin America's leading spine conferences, serving as a hub for collaboration, education, and innovation in spinal care. Dr. Joseph's participation underscores his continued commitment to advancing minimally invasive spine surgery and sharing expertise on a global stage.

About Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr.

Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr. is the founder of Joseph Spine Institute and an internationally recognized spine surgeon specializing in minimally invasive and endoscopic spine procedures. He has been named a Top Spine Surgeon by Newsweek and has received multiple "Top Doctor" honors from Tampa Magazine. Dr. Joseph is known for advancing motion-preserving technologies and improving patient outcomes through innovation, education, and patient-centered care.

About Joseph Spine Institute

Joseph Spine Institute is a leader in advanced spine care, specializing in minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery. The institute is dedicated to delivering innovative, patient-focused treatments that reduce recovery time and improve long-term outcomes.

Media Contact:



Rebecca Carter



Joseph Spine Institute



Phone: 813.294.8311



Email: rcarter@josephspine.com

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SOURCE Joseph Spine Institute