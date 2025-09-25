Dr. Park CDMO Selects Thermo Fisher Scientific to Equip New Viral Vector Manufacturing Facility

Advanced bioprocessing solutions from Thermo Fisher to support large-scale production and global access to cell and gene therapies

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced that Dr. Park, an emerging viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in South Korea, has selected Thermo Fisher to provide advanced bioreactors and consumables for its newest facility.

Dr. Park specializes in Adeno-associated virus-based (AAV-based) viral vector production and currently at 5,000 L per batch, producing up to 40 clinical-grade batches per year. The company’s new Phase 1 facility, which was inaugurated on August 5, 2025, is designed to achieve cGMP certification in 2026 and expand access to cell and gene therapies globally. Plans are also in place to further increase capacity to 10,000 L per batch in the future.

To support these ambitions, the new facility has integrated and set up several solutions from Thermo Fisher’s portfolio, including Thermo Fisher Scientific™ HyPerforma™ 1,000 L Single-Use Bioreactor, Thermo Scientific™ Nunc™ Automated Cell Factory Manipulator and Thermo Scientific™ DynaSpin™ Single-Use Centrifuge. These state-of-the-art technologies are designed to streamline upstream and downstream processes, reduce manual interventions and support rapid scale-up from clinical to commercial production. By improving process control and automation, these solutions will help enhance efficiency, scalability and consistency throughout the manufacturing process, helping meet growing demand for therapeutics while maintaining high standards of quality, safety and regulatory compliance.

“We are proud to collaborate with Dr. Park CDMO as they advance viral vector manufacturing in South Korea,” said Daniella Cramp, Senior Vice President and President, BioProduction at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By providing our reliable and scalable bioprocessing solutions, we aim to speed up development and delivery of cell and gene therapies to patients who need them.”

Thermo Fisher and Dr. Park’s collaboration reflects the increasing importance of robust viral vector manufacturing as cell and gene therapies move from research to clinical and commercial use. Advanced manufacturing infrastructure is essential to accelerate development timelines and broaden patient access to life-changing treatments, particularly as global demand for gene therapy continues to rise.

“Our collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific has been instrumental in equipping our new facility with advanced bioproduction capabilities,” said Yong-Ho Park, CEO, Dr. Park. “Their cutting-edge technologies and deep expertise are critical enablers of our long-term vision and will strengthen our ability to serve customers globally.”

“Collaboration is essential in advancing scientific innovation and bringing new therapies to patients,” said Tony Acciarito, President, Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our work with Dr. Park CDMO reflects a shared commitment to building robust manufacturing capabilities in South Korea and across the region. By working together, we can progress cell and gene therapies and support the evolving needs of the industry.”

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of more than $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

