Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko elected President of the Canadian Dermatology Association

Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko, CDA President Dr. Sapijaszko elected President of the Canadian Dermatology Association

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko as CDA President, effective June 25, 2026.

Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko is an Edmonton-based dermatologist with extensive experience in medical, surgical, and research dermatology, with a particular focus on skin cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. He completed his medical training in Calgary, followed by specialized dermatology training at the University of British Columbia and fellowship training at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Sapijaszko has been actively involved in organized medicine at the provincial and national levels and has contributed to numerous professional organizations. A long-standing member of the Canadian Dermatology Association, he has served in multiple leadership roles, including serving as CDA President from 2016 to 2017.

Dr. Sapijaszko’s vision for the year ahead is focused on strengthening the role and value of dermatology in Canada. He is committed to advancing the CDA’s efforts to promote and protect the specialty, ensuring dermatologists maintain leadership in skin health within an evolving team-based care environment. He also aims to enhance the value of CDA membership by delivering meaningful programs and services that directly support members’ needs. In addition, Dr. Sapijaszko is focused on fostering stronger collaboration across the dermatology community recognizing their vital contributions and amplifying their collective voice.

“The CDA is Canada’s largest and most esteemed national dermatology organization. This distinction carries the responsibility of leading the promotion, protection, and advocacy for dermatologists across all subspecialties. The CDA must actively engage with diverse dermatology communities, providing both logistical and mentorship support. I believe that we are in a privileged position to advocate for our patients to receive care from qualified dermatologists in Canada. Every patient deserves to be seen by a Canadian dermatologist when they have skin, hair, or nail concerns. It is our duty to strive towards this goal and elevate dermatologic care in Canada. I am committed to this goal,” says Dr. Mariusz Sapijaszko, CDA President.

We congratulate Dr. Sapijaszko on his election and welcome his leadership at a pivotal time for the CDA as we continue to advance our strategic priorities.

About the CDA:

Established in 1925, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is a member organization that advocates for Dermatologists across Canada, underscoring their essential role in the health care system. As a community of Certified Dermatologists, we are dedicated to advancing the science of dermatology, encompassing over 3000 skin, hair, and nail conditions. Our commitment extends beyond professional support; we also protect and educate the public through comprehensive educational initiatives and our product recognition program.

To learn more about CDA initiatives, visit dermatology.ca and join the conversation on our social media channels.

For media inquiries, contact:

Haley McDonald, Integrated Communications Coordinator

media@dermatology.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91640c43-8a2e-42f0-be87-c61d59a1c75c