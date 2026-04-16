Dr. Falk Pharma and Renexxion Announce Late-Breaker Oral Presentation of Global Phase 2b Gastroparesis Results at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026

FREIBURG, Germany and ROSCREA, Ireland, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH (“Dr. Falk Pharma”), a research-based pharmaceutical company specializing in digestive and metabolic medicine, and Renexxion Ireland Limited (“Renexxion”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that data from the Global Phase 2b MOVE-IT study of naronapride in 328 adults with moderate-to-severe idiopathic or diabetic gastroparesis has been selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at DDW 2026 in Chicago, USA, May 2-5.

Late-Breaker Presentation Details

Title: Naronapride in Idiopathic and Diabetic Gastroparesis: Results from a Phase 2b Randomized Control Trial

Presenter: Tack, Jan F

Session Title: Gastric Motility, Gastroparesis, Nausea and Vomiting

Session Date and Time: Sunday, May 3, 2026 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM CDT

About Naronapride

Naronapride is a potential best-in-class oral, locally acting pan-GI prokinetic designed to enhance coordinated motility across the digestive tract. Naronapride works through a differentiated dual mechanism of action- 5-HT4 receptor agonism and dopamine D2 receptor antagonism- modulating two validated targets on the luminal surface of the intestinal wall that regulate GI motility and nausea signaling. Naronapride’s dual mechanism of action, minimal systemic bioavailability, and differentiated pharmaceutical and pharmacokinetic profile are designed to deliver targeted activity within the GI tract while limiting systemic exposure. To date, naronapride has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile across nine Phase 1 clinical trials and five Phase 2 clinical trials conducted in multiple indications including gastroesophageal reflux disease, erosive esophagitis and chronic idiopathic constipation.

About Gastroparesis

Gastroparesis is a chronic gastrointestinal disorder characterized by delayed gastric emptying and debilitating symptoms including nausea, vomiting, early satiety, upper abdominal pain and postprandial fullness. Approximately 22 per 100,000 individuals across US and Europe are formally diagnosed with gastroparesis, while up to 12-times more experience symptoms consistent with the disease. Despite the substantial disease burden, the availability of safe and effective long‑term treatment options remains limited.

About Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH has been developing and marketing innovative medicines to treat a wide range of gastrointestinal disorders like inflammatory bowel disease or eosinophilic esophagitis as well as hepato-biliary disorders such as primary biliary cholangitis for over 60 years. As the international experts in digestive and metabolic medicine, the company brings together physicians, scientists, and patients to devise new and powerful approaches to patient care. Dr. Falk Pharma engages in pre-clinical and clinical stage research that aims to meaningfully improve therapeutic practice as well as patient health and well-being. A family-owned business with a global presence, Dr. Falk Pharma has ten affiliates in Europe and Australia and is continuously growing. The company has its headquarters and R&D facilities in Freiburg, Germany, its pharmaceutical products are manufactured in Europe, mainly at sites in Germany, France, Italy, and Switzerland. The Falk Group has a global workforce of around 1,550 employees, with 450 of the employees based in Freiburg.

Further information on Dr. Falk Pharma can be found online: https://drfalkpharma.com

About Renexxion

Renexxion Ireland Limited is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of California-based Renexxion, Inc. Renexxion is a privately held biopharmaceutical company committed to developing new therapies for patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Renexxion’s lead program is naronapride, a late-stage drug candidate being developed for multiple unmet indications in the upper and lower GI tract.

Further information on Renexxion can be found online: https://www.rnexltd.ie

Media Inquiries:

Press@rnexltd.ie,

+353 61 539121