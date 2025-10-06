SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dispatch Bio Announces Upcoming Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting

October 5, 2025 | 
PHILADELPHIA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dispatch Bio, a biotech company engineering a universal treatment across solid tumors, leveraging its first-in-class Flare platform, today announced two upcoming presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place in National Harbor, Md., Nov. 5-9, 2025.



Presentation details are as follows:

Title: DISP-10 is a novel CAR T and tumor-specific virus combination undergoing clinical development that is designed for use as a universal treatment for epithelial tumors
Abstract: 393
Primary Category: Cellular Therapies
Poster Presentation Day: Friday, Nov. 7
Presenter: Lisa Cucolo, Ph.D., Senior Scientist at Dispatch

Title: Combination of a tumor-specific virus and CAR T to specifically and universally target tumors of epithelial origin and overcome challenges of the tumor microenvironment
Abstract: 394
Primary Category: Cellular Therapies
Poster Presentation Day: Saturday, Nov. 8
Presenter: Raymond Liu, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Head of Synthetic Biology at Dispatch

About Dispatch Bio

Established in 2022, Dispatch Bio was founded with a bold purpose: to help create a world where all cancer patients can be cured. To achieve this, the company is engineering a universal treatment across solid tumors, leveraging its first-in-class Flare platform. This novel approach combines the strengths of immunotherapy with a tumor-specific viral vector, both engineered to clear tumor cells with precision and power. Dispatch has operations in Philadelphia and San Francisco, with access to world-class researchers. To learn more, visit www.dispatchbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact
Naveen Bazaj
naveen@dispatchbio.com

Media Contact
Josie Butler, 1AB
Josie@1abmedia.com

