Dispatch Bio Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for DISP-10, a First-in-Class Immunotherapy Treatment, in Solid Tumors

DISP-10 is a novel immunotherapy approach combining a tumor-specific virus (DV-10) and BCMA-directed CAR T therapy (ide-cel)

Program leverages Dispatch’s first-in-class Flare platform, designed to address key barriers limiting immunotherapy efficacy in solid tumors

Phase 1 clinical study expected to initiate patient enrollment in coming months

PHILADELPHIA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dispatch Bio, a biotech company engineering a universal treatment across solid tumors leveraging its first-in-class Flare platform, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for DISP-10, enabling the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with solid tumors.

DISP-10 is a novel, investigational therapy consisting of two components designed to address key challenges in the treatment of solid tumors. The first component, DV-10, is a tumor-selective virus engineered to deliver a modified B-cell maturation antigen (dBCMA), along with IL-18 and CXCL-9, to “paint” a synthetic antigen onto tumor cells, remodel the tumor microenvironment to support T-cell function, and enhance T-cell trafficking into tumors. The second component is ide-cel, Bristol Myers Squibb’s BCMA-directed autologous CAR T-cell therapy. In the planned study, patients will receive DV-10 followed by ide-cel.

“FDA clearance of the IND for DISP-10 represents an important milestone for Dispatch as we advance our first clinical program for patients with solid tumors of epithelial origin,” said Mauro Avanzi, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Dispatch. “We are beginning our initial clinical evaluation of DISP-10 in gastrointestinal cancers, where there remains a substantial unmet medical need. Because DISP-10 was designed with broad applicability in mind, we plan to leverage early clinical insights to expand into multiple additional solid tumor indications following clinical proof of concept.”

At the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), Dispatch presented preclinical data demonstrating the activity of DV-10. These results, together with additional preclinical findings supporting the Flare platform, highlight the safety, specificity and therapeutic potential of this approach.

About Dispatch’s Flare Platform

Immunotherapies have had limited success in solid tumors due to the lack of tumor-specific targets and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. Dispatch’s first-in-class Flare platform addresses these barriers by systemically delivering a tumor-specific virus that paints a universal synthetic antigen (Flare) on tumor cells, enabling precise recognition by T cells, while reshaping the tumor microenvironment to support immune activity.

About Dispatch Bio

Dispatch Bio was founded with a bold purpose: to help create a world where all cancer patients can be cured. To achieve this, the company is engineering a universal treatment across solid tumors, leveraging its first-in-class Flare platform. This novel approach combines the strengths of immunotherapy with a tumor-specific virus, both engineered to clear tumor cells with precision and power. Dispatch has operations in Philadelphia and San Francisco, with access to world-class researchers. To learn more, visit www.dispatchbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

