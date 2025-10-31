SUBSCRIBE
Disc Medicine to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that company management will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Second Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Monday, November 10th at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 13th at 8:40 a.m. ET.
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 19th at 2:00 p.m. GMT.

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after each event.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi
Deerfield Group
peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Tartaglia
Precision AQ
christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com


