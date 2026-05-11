Disc Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 11, 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that company management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 3 rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 19 th at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3rd at 3:10 p.m. ET.





Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.discmedicine.com and an archived replay will be available after each event.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi

Deerfield Group

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Investor Relations Contact

Christina Tartaglia

Precision AQ

christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com