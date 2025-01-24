SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Director/PDMR Shareholding

January 24, 2025 | 
2 min read

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

Notification of Director / PDMR Dealing

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company” or “DXSP), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, has received notification that on 23 January, Mr Bob Sutcliffe, the Chairman, purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 2.0p per share, and on 24 January, Mr Sutcliffe, purchased a further 37,037 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 2.7p per share making a total of 87,037 Ordinary Shares.

Following this transaction Mr Sutcliffe and his wife’s interest in DXS Ordinary Shares is 1,238,756 Ordinary Shares representing 1.93% of the issued share capital of the Company.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Robert Sutcliffe

2Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

b)

LEI

2138001R1KEUWTXEVJ44

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 0.33p each
Identification codeISIN GB00B2Q6HZ92

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.0p
2.7p		50,000
37,037

d)

Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

23 and 24 January 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Aquis Stock Exchange

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman
DXS International plc
www.dxs-systems.com

01252 719800
AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.

People IPO
