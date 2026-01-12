Diorasis Therapeutics Appoints Richard A. Kresch, MD, to Board of Directors

Seasoned healthcare entrepreneur with multiple exits strengthens governance as the company advances durable glaucoma gene therapy toward clinical development

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#genetherapy--Diorasis Therapeutics, a Boston-based biotechnology company developing durable gene therapies for glaucoma and other ophthalmic diseases, today announced the appointment of Richard A. Kresch, MD, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Kresch is a veteran healthcare executive and multi-time founder with more than 30 years of experience building, financing, and scaling provider businesses. He is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of US HealthVest, a network of behavioral health hospitals serving major U.S. markets. Previously, he founded Heartland Health Development and Ascend Health Corporation, two psychiatric hospital companies that were acquired by publicly traded healthcare organizations. Dr. Kresch is a board-certified psychiatrist who trained at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and earned his MD from New York Medical College.

“As we advance toward clinical development, Richard’s track record of capital formation, strategic growth, and successful exits will strengthen our governance and support long-term value creation,” said Remis Bistras, Chief Executive Officer of Diorasis Therapeutics.

Diorasis is advancing a first-in-class glaucoma gene therapy designed to provide long-term, single-dose efficacy by addressing underlying drivers of elevated intraocular pressure and disease progression. The company’s lead program combines proprietary vector engineering with an in vivo “biofactory” approach intended to enable sustained therapeutic expression for durable intraocular pressure control and reduced risk of vision loss.

The lead program is moving toward clinical entry following a successful Pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the initiation of GMP manufacturing. Diorasis is also applying its platform to additional neuroprotective and ophthalmic disease candidates addressing significant unmet need.

“A durable, single-dose therapeutic solution for glaucoma could represent both a clinical breakthrough and a compelling value proposition,” said Dr. Kresch. “I look forward to supporting Diorasis as it executes its development and growth strategy.”

About Diorasis Therapeutics

Diorasis Therapeutics is a biotechnology company based in Boston developing disease-modifying, gene-agnostic therapies for glaucoma, neuroprotection, and other ophthalmic diseases. The company’s platform is designed to deliver long-term benefit with a single administration.

