Press Releases

Dianthus Therapeutics To Participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

November 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company’s participation in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Coral Gables, Florida. Marino Garcia, CEO of Dianthus Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 2:35 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

A webcast of this presentation may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com


