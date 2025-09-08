SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dianthus Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Results from Phase 2 MaGic Trial of Claseprubart (DNTH103) in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

September 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced a conference call and webcast to discuss results from the Phase 2 MaGic trial of claseprubart (DNTH103) in generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, September 8, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Investor Webcast & Conference Call Information
To access the live conference call by phone, please register here. Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register to receive the dial-in number and personal PIN. 

A live webcast may be accessed through the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, www.dianthustx.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com


New York Massachusetts Events Phase II Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Cancer
Servier Commits up to $530M Into Eye Cancer Deal With IDEAYA
September 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Hand holding a puzzle piece shaped like a brain, sunlight shining through in a forest setting.
ALS
New Wave of ALS Therapies Signals Renaissance After Incremental Regression
September 2, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Labor market
Massachusetts R&D, Biomanufacturing Jobs Fell in ’24: Report
August 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Podcast
Oral Weight-Loss Race Heats Up as New Data From Lilly, Viking Reset Expectations
August 26, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst