Press Releases

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

November 11, 2025 | 
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for preeclampsia, fetal growth restriction and acute ischemic stroke, today announced that Rick Pauls, President and CEO, will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, taking place November 17-20, 2025.



Mr. Pauls will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Details

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Time below is listed in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
Corporate Presentation:
Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
Time: 10:00-10:25 AM

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein to be clinically studied in the United States. Human-derived KLK1 is an established therapeutic modality in China for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases,. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.


Contacts

Corporate Contact:
Scott Kellen, Chief Financial Officer
(763) 496-5118 | skellen@diamedica.com

Investor Contact:
Mike Moyer, Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Madelin Hawtin, LifeSci Communications
mhawtin@lifescicomms.com

