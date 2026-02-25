Diality Appoints Peter Donato as Chief Financial Officer

Life sciences veteran brings private and public sector expertise to company in midst of growth trajectory

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CFO--Diality Inc., a medical device company that has developed the Moda-flx™ Hemodialysis System, today announced it has named Peter Donato as its chief financial officer. Donato joins the company as it continues to enroll patients in the PRESCRIBE Diality Home Hemodialysis Clinical Trial of its Moda-flx Hemodialysis System while preparing for a limited market release in 2027.

Donato joins Diality with nearly 35 years of financial leadership experience, including over 23 years of both public and private company roles primarily in the life science industry. Prior to joining Diality, he served as CFO of heart failure device company Impulse Dynamics, and before that, chief financial and administrative officer of companion pet health company Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM). Donato also held the role of executive vice president and CFO of Standard Bariatrics, sold to Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a deal valued at approximately $300 million in 2022. Additionally, he led the successful IPO of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) in 2018. Donato’s prior executive experience includes Assurex Health, which successfully exited in a $410 million sale to Myriad (NASDAQ:MYGN) in 2016, Bovie Medical (now Apyx Medical), Cyberonics (now LivaNova), and Iris International (formerly IRIS).

“Peter joins Diality at a pivotal time, as we prepare for the commercialization of Moda-flx to help more nephrologists and care teams improve the daily living of dialysis patients,” said Diality CEO, Osman Khawar, MD. “With his leadership, I am confident we will build and sustain profitable business models that enable us to make a long and meaningful impact in kidney care.”

The Moda-flx Hemodialysis System is designed to empower kidney care professionals with a wide range of variable flow rates, integrated RO water filtration, and an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical user interface. The system provides clinicians the flexibility to easily customize each hemodialysis experience according to patient needs in one integrated interface. The platform’s compact footprint and mobility enable seamless integration and transportation between dialysis care settings. The Moda-flx Hemodialysis System received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for use in professional care settings in August 2024.

“The dialysis space has been overdue for innovation, and Diality is delivering it,” said Donato. “I look forward to joining the winning team at Diality and leveraging my experience in growing and scaling companies and financial infrastructure to bring much needed innovation to the renal/kidney space."

About Diality

Diality is a medical device company focused on developing solutions to improve lives impacted by kidney disease. The Moda-flx Hemodialysis System is a user-friendly, mobile, and connected hemodialysis platform designed to maximize clinical flexibility by combining prescription capabilities of in-center systems with the ease-of-use of next generation hemodialysis devices. Please visit www.diality.com or find us on LinkedIn to learn more about Diality and The Moda-flx Hemodialysis System.

