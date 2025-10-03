Dexcom Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 30, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's third quarter 2025 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the Dexcom investor relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (888) 414-4585 (US/Canada) or (646) 960-0331 (International) and use the confirmation ID "9430114" approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Category: IR

DexCom, Inc.:

Sean Christensen

Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

investor-relations@dexcom.com

(858) 200-0200