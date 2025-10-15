Dewpoint Therapeutics Announces Presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC 2025

Dewpoint will present one poster at AACR-NCI-EORTC

MYC is a highly desirable oncogenic target that historically eluded drug hunters

Small molecules that inhibit the oncogenic function of MYC were discovered using Dewpoint’s AI/ML and condensate science powered technology

Oral condensate modulators (c-mods) demonstrate efficient and selective killing of cancer cells in multiple pre-clinical models of MYC-driven cancers

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dewpoint Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company that transforms condensate biology into medicine, announced today the publication of an abstract, to be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Annual Meeting, which will take place in Boston, MA, between October 22-26, 2025.

“Targeting MYC has long represented the ultimate challenge in oncology, an elusive ‘holy grail target’ that, despite its dysregulation being documented in over half of all cancers, has resisted conventional approaches for decades,” said Dr. Ameet Nathwani, Dewpoint’s Chief Executive Officer. “By harnessing the organizing principles of condensate biology, we are thrilled to show data that demonstrates clear selective inhibition of the MYC oncogenic function in pre-clinical models treated with a condensate modulator, or c-mod, finally showing that MYC’s oncogenic function can be selectively inhibited. As we move our first c-mod into the clinic and advance MYC toward the same path, I see this as the beginning of a new era where condensate science redefines the boundaries of drug discovery for patients.”

The presentation details are shown below:

Title Oral small molecule MYC condensate modulators (c-mods) induce robust anti-tumor responses in preclinical solid tumor models Presented by Ann Boija, Ph.D., SVP, Head of Research Date & time Oct 24, 2025 | 12:30 – 4:00 PM ET Location Poster Session B | Poster Board #B105

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint is a clinical-stage biotech company, leading the application of biomolecular condensate biology towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need. The realization that a vast range of conditions are regulated by or arise from the dysfunction of condensates has provided new possibilities for modulating the function of high-value targets previously deemed ‘undruggable’, opening unexplored avenues to identify hundreds of novel therapeutic targets. Dewpoint’s proprietary AI/ML-powered state-of-the-art integrated technology underlies a drug discovery pipeline that spans multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary, and metabolic diseases. Through collaborations with Bayer, Novo Nordisk, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Dewpoint pushes the boundaries to accelerate the translation of condensate biology into medicine for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat diseases. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Condensates

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells to enable a diversity of key biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiopulmonary and neurological disorders. Condensate-modulating drugs (c-mods) potentially provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets. Learn more about condensate science at Condensates.com.

Media Contact

media@dewpointx.com Investor Contact

Diana Mitrea

dmitrea@dewpointx.com



