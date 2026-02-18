SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Design Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 18, 2026

February 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. ET (virtual)
  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 2:20 p.m. ET in Miami, FL

Live webcasts of each presentation will be available here and in the investors section of the company’s website at www.designtx.com.The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following each presentation.

About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC® gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company’s GeneTAC® molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its clinical-stage GeneTAC® programs, DT-216P2, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, and DT-168, for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, the company is advancing DT-818 for myotonic dystrophy type-1, and a program in Huntington’s disease. Discovery efforts are underway for multiple genomic medicines. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

Contact:
Renee Leck, THRUST
renee@thrustsc.com


Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner