SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Design Therapeutics to Participate in 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that management will present during the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 2:35 p.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and in the investors section of the company’s website at www.designtx.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC® gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company’s GeneTAC® molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its clinical-stage GeneTAC® programs, DT-216P2, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, and DT-168, for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, the company is advancing programs in myotonic dystrophy type-1 and Huntington’s disease. Discovery efforts are underway for multiple genomic medicines. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

Contact:
Renee Leck
THRUST Strategic Communications
renee@thrustsc.com


California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial view of Raleigh, North Carolina skyline on a sunny day
Business
Southeast’s Life Sciences Scene Heats Up With Job, Business Growth
May 22, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of business center in downtown San Francisco at sunset
Now Hiring
10 Companies Hiring in San Francisco
May 15, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel