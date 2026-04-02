Dermata Receives Notice of Acceptance of Australian Patent Application for Topical Application of Dermal Fillers with its Bioneedle Delivery System

- This would be Dermata's first patent, if issued, covering the use of its Bioneedle Delivery System ("BDS") with dermal fillers -

- The Company also has allowed and issued patents in the US, Australia, and Japan covering their BDS with botulinum toxin for the treatment of hyperhidrosis -

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA)(Nasdaq:DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today announced the Australian Patent Office has accepted its patent application for its topical dermal filler program utilizing its BDS. The patent, entitled "Compositions for the treatment of conditions by dermal fillers," (Australian Patent Application No. 2020315876) continues to strengthen Dermata's global intellectual property portfolio for its BDS programs. The patent will be automatically issued three months after acceptance unless a third party files an opposition.

"Our receipt of a notice of acceptance for this Australian patent marks a significant milestone in advancing how dermal fillers can be delivered and potentially expands their uses in the aesthetic market," said Gerry Proehl, Chairman, President, and CEO of Dermata. "Instead of traditional injectable applications, we believe topical delivery of dermal fillers opens the door to a wide range of uses, from smoothing fine lines and restoring skin hydration, to enhancing skin barrier function and supporting skin health. With our recent shift to selling direct to skincare professionals, we believe our BDS has the potential to fundamentally transform aesthetic treatments by enabling a non-invasive, topical approach, while expanding access, improving patient comfort, and redefining the aesthetic standard of care. We are excited about the opportunities this innovation creates as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in skincare," Mr. Proehl concluded.

About Bioneedle Delivery System

BDS is our topical treatment system that utilizes wild-harvested Spongilla lacustris to aid in the intradermal delivery of macromolecules, such as botulinum toxin or dermal fillers, through topical application by a professional. These macromolecules are highly effective and approved for the treatment of multiple aesthetic skin conditions, but typically must be injected, sometimes requiring numerous injections, which can be painful for consumers. BDS works by creating millions of microchannels in the skin to allow for the topical application of macromolecules allowing for streamlined application and potentially expanded uses.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a scientific leader in dermatologic solutions that recently announced a strategic pivot from pharmaceutical development to begin focusing on the development and commercialization of direct-to-consumer skincare solutions. The Company is currently developing two products, a first-of-its-kind skin refresh and an acne treatment, both which incorporate Dermata's Bioneedle. The Company plans to launch its initial product in the middle of 2026 with additional innovations planned to follow. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, or to join our mailing list, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to prioritize commercial sale of skincare products; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, reduction of regulatory burdens, and expansion into additional markets; the expected timing and success of any planned or future product launches; whether allowed patent applications will proceed to issuance without interruption, if at all, and whether pending or issued patents will provide adequate protection for the Company's product candidates, if approved. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in product development and commercialization, and the fact that past results may not be indicative of future results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Investors:

Cliff Mastricola

Investor Relations

cmastricola@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics

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