Delve Bio Announces Partnership with Broad Clinical Labs for Metagenomic Next Generation Sequencing (mNGS)

Broad Clinical Labs, a subsidiary of The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, to partner with Delve Bio on scaling access to metagenomic sequencing

Delve Bio commercializing metagenomic sequencing platform used by clinicians nationwide for definitive answers in cases of meningitis and encephalitis

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Delve Bio, a pioneer in metagenomic next generation sequencing (mNGS) for infectious diseases, and Broad Clinical Labs (BCL), the world-leading genome sequencing and testing laboratory, today announced a partnership that will bring together experts in neurology, infectious disease, and clinical genomics to rapidly scale up access to metagenomics for patients with neurological infections.





“Diagnosing infectious diseases often becomes a diagnostic odyssey, particularly in cases of meningitis and encephalitis. Delve Bio is working to bring infectious disease diagnostics into the genomics era, enabling patients with undiagnosed neurological infections to get a definitive diagnosis quickly,” said Brad Murray, chief executive officer of Delve Bio. “We’re proud to partner with Broad Clinical Labs to bring high-quality laboratory operations and sequencing at-scale to Delve’s customers.”

Delve Bio’s mNGS platform provides a hypothesis-free approach to diagnosing neurological infections by sequencing all nucleic acids in a sample and identifying bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses that could be causing the infection. Through its partnership with Broad Clinical Labs, Delve Bio will gain access to the expertise, scalability, and efficiency of Broad Clinical Labs, accelerating the company’s commercialization efforts which include clinical operations that deliver results in two days.

Broad Clinical Labs has a history of providing high quality genome sequencing and analysis at scale across a range of biomedical applications. “Metagenomic sequencing holds tremendous promise to improve diagnosis in infectious diseases. We have built deep expertise in clinical testing for infectious diseases at scale, including our experience performing more than 37.5 million tests during the COVID pandemic,” said Niall J. Lennon, Ph.D., chair and chief scientific officer of Broad Clinical Labs. “We are proud to work with Delve Bio to increase access to this important diagnostic assay.”

Delve Bio was founded by Drs. Charles Chiu, Joe DeRisi, Michael Wilson, and the Broad Institute’s Matthew Meyerson and Pardis Sabeti – world leaders in genomics and infectious disease. The company holds the exclusive license from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) for its clinically-validated, mNGS technology widely used by clinicians to solve cases of meningitis and encephalitis. The company’s flagship cerebrospinal fluid pathogen identification test, Delve Detect, is expected to become more broadly available this fall.

About Broad Clinical Labs, LLC

Broad Clinical Laboratories was founded in 2013 as a subsidiary of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to accelerate the world toward a better understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of disease by pursuing projects, developing products, and driving adoption of cutting edge -omics technologies and novel molecular assays. www.broadclinicallabs.org

About Delve Bio, Inc.

Delve Bio is a metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) company that empowers laboratories and clinicians with the insights they need to confidently diagnose routine and rare infectious diseases, thereby minimizing the impact of harmful pathogens on humanity. By leveraging its unbiased, pathogen-agnostic mNGS platform, Delve Bio is able to identify a wide range of pathogens with a single test. Founded by world leaders in genomics and infectious disease Drs. Charles Chiu, Joe DeRisi, Michael Wilson, Pardis Sabeti, and Matthew Meyerson, the company is backed by top institutional investors including Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund II, Section 32, and GV, along with leading individual investors. For more information, visit www.delve.bio.

