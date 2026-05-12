Delos Capital and AP Biosciences Inc. Launch Collaboration to Create New Biotech Companies Focused on Next-Generation Antibodies

Partnership combines venture creation and biologics discovery to accelerate novel medicines through human clinical proof of concept

First-of-its-kind collaboration between a specialist biotech venture firm and a publicly-traded biopharma

Initial focus on autoimmune diseases using bi- and tri-specific antibody approaches that combine novel and de-risked targets and mechanisms





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delos Capital (“Delos”) and AP Biosciences, Inc. (“APBio”), today announced a strategic collaboration to create and incubate new biotechnology companies. The parties’ initial focus is the discovery and development of novel immune-related drug candidates through early clinical proof of concept.

The model leverages Delos’ track record in building and leading biotech companies with APBio’s fully integrated R&D capabilities and operational efficiency in Greater China, enabling faster and more capital-efficient translation from innovative concepts to clinical-stage assets.

Under the collaboration, Delos, through its Delos Foundry, will lead therapeutic ideation, financing, and strategic development. APBio, with its experience advancing molecules from discovery through pivotal Phase 3 clinical studies, will contribute its proprietary antibody discovery platform and translational expertise.

“Building and leading biotech companies is core to our team’s identity at Delos, which is why we are pushing forward our Delos Foundry,” said Henry Chen, founder and managing partner of Delos. "If we don’t see existing companies that match one of our investment theses, our team can fill that gap by incubating innovative assets in a US-based NewCo. We are pleased to have a biologics design partner like APBio that can bring to bear the perspective of a biopharma with full-stack R&D experience.”

Jeng Her, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of APBio added: “This collaboration allows us to extend the impact of our antibody discovery platforms beyond our internal pipeline. By pairing our biologics design capabilities with Delos’ company-building expertise, we can help translate innovative therapeutic concepts into clinically validated programs through a capital-efficient and scalable model.”

About Delos Capital

Delos Capital is a life sciences investment firm that empowers life sciences leaders to turn bold ideas into medical breakthroughs for patients. Our team draws upon diverse skills built as operators and investors at top tier biotech organizations, with deep networks across the most significant biotech innovation hubs. Our rigorous investment process combines a deep understanding of biology, proprietary AI workflows, unmet needs in medicine, and building high-performing companies to bring medical breakthroughs to patients. For more information on Delos Foundry, visit www.deloscapital.com/foundry.

About AP Biosciences

AP Biosciences is a Taiwan-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative antibody-based therapies for cancer and other diseases. Leveraging its proprietary Omni-Mab and T-Cube platforms, APBio is pioneering next-generation bispecific antibodies designed to enable precise, tumor-targeted immune activation. The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs, as well as partnered assets advancing through later stages of development. For more information, visit www.apbioinc.com.

AP Biosciences Investor Contact

Spike Lo

AP Biosciences

pr@apbioinc.com

AP Biosciences Media Contact

Mike Tattory

LifeSci Communications

mtattory@lifescicomms.com

Delos Capital Contact

info@deloscapital.com