Defence Therapeutics to Showcase Accum Platform at Key International Industry Events in March

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology company advancing next-generation therapeutics using its proprietary Accumplatform, today outlined its participation in a series of major international industry events taking place in March 2026.These high-profile meetings will provide Defence with multiple opportunities to advance strategic partnerships, strengthen its global network, and further position Accumas a differentiated intracellular delivery technology for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), radiopharmaceutical conjugates (RDCs), and other complex biologics.Defence will participate in BIO-Europe Spring (March 23-26, Lisbon, Portugal), the premier global partnering event for the life sciences industry. At BIO-Europe, the Company will prioritize discussions with biopharmaceutical partners seeking to collaborate on enhancing the intracellular delivery and efficacy of their ADC programs using AccumDefence will also attend DCAT Week (March 23-26, New York), where the Company will focus on strengthening its manufacturing strategy. During DCAT, Defence plans to meet with contract research and manufacturing partners to advance the robust and high-quality biomanufacturing of Accum, a key operational objective for the Company. Defence has recently become a member of the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association ("DCAT"), reinforcing its commitment to ensuring the well-characterized, quality-controlled, and commercially ready production of AccumIn parallel, Defence will participate in the South Florida Life Sciences Showcase (March 24, Miami) and FII PRIORITY Miami (March 25-27), supporting the Company's ongoing investor outreach and business development efforts in the United States. Defence has also recently joined BioFlorida, further strengthening its footprint within the Florida life sciences ecosystem."As we engage with partners and industry stakeholders across these key events, our priority is to build meaningful collaborations that support the continued growth and adoption of Accum," said Sébastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics. "By enabling more efficient intracellular delivery of complex biologics, Accumhas the potential to significantly enhance therapeutic performance and tolerability, positioning the platform as a game-changing solution in the ADC field.". To explore partnering opportunities or schedule a meeting, please contact Defence Therapeutics atDefence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accumprecision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contactFor further information:Defence TherapeuticsSebastien PlouffeCEO, Founder and DirectorP: (514) 947-2272This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. 