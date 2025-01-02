SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Defence Arranges Financing

January 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) (“Defence” or the “Company”), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing radiopharmaceuticals and ADC products using its proprietary platform and drug delivery technologies in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $4.2 million at $0.60 per unit comprising of up to seven million units (each, a “Unit”) of the Company.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.75 per common share for a period of 24 months of the closing date (the “Offering”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to advance its preclinical and clinical programs, and for general working capital. The Company may pay a finder’s fee in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the CSE. The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date in accordance with the CSE.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of radio-immuno-conjugate and ADC products using its proprietary platform in addition to novel immune-oncology vaccines. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of radio-immuno-conjugates or ADCs in their intact form to target cells, and vaccine antigens. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com
www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235671

Funding Canada
Newsfile Corp
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Get a good deal, partnership concept. Contemporary art collage, modern design. Handshake of two businessmen. Surrealistic conceptual poster.
Deals
Two Private Equity Firms Near Potential $3B+ Deal for Mitsubishi’s Pharma Unit: Reuters
December 13, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Funding
Nuvig Ropes in $161M Series B From Big Pharma Players for Autoimmune Indications
December 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Crowdfunding concept with money icon and human hands in retro 80s collage mixed media vector illustration. Idea for financing business project, funding, philanthropy, cooperation, bank credit and startup development.
Series A
Obesity-Focused Antag Debuts With $84M and Backing From Novo Holdings
December 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie