Deepson Bio: Innovative Ultrasound Treatment for Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Alzheimer’s Highlighted at Korean Society of Brain Neuromodulation Therapy Winter Conference

February 19, 2025 
- Professor Kim Jae-ho Presents Findings from Exploratory Clinical Trial of Deepson Bio’s Therapeutic Ultrasound for Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Alzheimer’s Disease


- Brain Waste Clearance Mechanism Shows Potential for Alzheimer’s Treatment

- Proposed a Novel, Non-Invasive Ultrasound Therapy as a Safe and Highly Effective Treatment for Patients with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Alzheimer--Professor Kim Jae-ho of the Department of Neurology at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital delivered a presentation titled “Transcranial Focused Ultrasound Stimulation Enhances Cerebrospinal Fluid Movement” on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Korean Society of Brain Neuromodulation Therapy Winter Conference, held at Hotel Samjeong in Seoul.

During the conference, Professor Kim presented data from an exploratory clinical trial evaluating the effects of ultrasound stimulation on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) circulation in patients with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). The trial, conducted between July 2024 and February 2025, utilized Deepson Bio, Ltd.‘s NEUCLARE therapeutic ultrasound, a device designed for neurological applications.

The study enrolled 10 patients with NPH, which is considered to be a treatable dementia. Participants received three ultrasound stimulation sessions, after which their walking function was assessed using the Timed Up and Go (TUG) * and 10m gait** tests.

Results showed statistically significant improvements in mobility following ultrasound therapy. Specifically, the TUG test time decreased by an average of 7.1 seconds (23.3% improvement), and the 10-meter walk time decreased by an average of 5.9 seconds (21.0% improvement).

*Timed Up and Go (TUG): A clinical assessment that measures the time required for a patient to perform a series of actions, such as standing, walking, turning, and sitting. A reduction of 5 seconds or more is generally considered a clinically significant improvement.
**10m gait: A test that evaluates walking speed, where a reduction of 5 seconds or more is considered a clinically significant improvement.

The results of this exploratory trial garnered significant attention from conference participants, as they underscore the potential of ultrasound technology as a non-invasive treatment for improving ambulatory function in patients with normal pressure hydrocephalus.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus is a condition marked by symptoms such as gait disturbances, cognitive impairment, and urinary incontinence, resulting from disruptions in cerebrospinal fluid circulation. Currently, the primary treatment for NPH is shunt surgery, which carries inherent surgical risks and potential complications. Consequently, there has been a growing demand within the medical community for safer and non-invasive alternatives.

Following his presentation, Professor Kim remarked, “Enhancing cerebrospinal fluid circulation through ultrasound stimulation could serve as a groundbreaking therapeutic option for patients with normal pressure hydrocephalus. Based on these clinical findings, I plan to pursue further research to facilitate the practical application of ultrasound treatment for patients with normal pressure hydrocephalus.”

Lee Dong-hyuk, CEO of Deepson Bio, Ltd., said, “The core mechanism underlying this study is the enhancement of cerebrospinal fluid flow to promote the clearance of brain waste. This approach has opened new possibilities for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease by facilitating the removal of waste, such as beta-amyloid. Building on these findings, we plan to expedite pivotal clinical trials for both Alzheimer’s disease and normal pressure hydrocephalus.”

Contacts

Deepson Bio, Ltd.
Lee Dong-hyuk
contact@deepsonbio.com

