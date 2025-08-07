DeepHealth, a RadNet Subsidiary, Receives FDA Clearance for Remote Scanning Solution, TechLive™

TechLive™ is a vendor-agnostic integrated solution enabling remote scanning of MR, CT, PET/CT, and Ultrasound procedures

Amidst radiology technologist shortages, remote scanning in a command center configuration enables the workforce to scan at multiple locations simultaneously with a high level of expertise

RadNet has connected more than 300 MR, CT, PET/CT, and Ultrasound systems with TechLive™, delivering operational efficiency and increased access to advanced procedures



LOS ANGELES and SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepHealth, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and global leader in AI-powered health informatics, announced today that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for TechLive™ - a remote scanning solution enabling centralized operation and supervision of MR, CT, PET/CT, and Ultrasound procedures. Amidst tech labor shortages and inflationary wage pressure, TechLive™ empowers technologists to scan for multiple locations, enables improved operational efficiency, extends center operating hours, and enhances access to complex procedures. More than 300 of RadNet’s MR, CT, PET/CT, and Ultrasound systems are now connected with DeepHealth’s TechLive™ solution, resulting in increased patient throughput and improved quality through remotely matching expert staff with complex modalities in real-time.

Over the past decade, radiology workloads have steadily increased, while the number of qualified technologists have not grown proportionally. In a pilot deployment at 64 locations inside of RadNet’s New York area facilities, TechLive™ significantly contributed to a 42% decrease in MRI room closure hours during the second quarter of 2025 as compared with the same period in 2024, allowing more patients to receive timely scans. Additionally, as a result of the remote expert involvement during the same pilot deployment, TechLive™ contributed to an increase in complex procedures. Furthermore, in extending remote scanning capabilities to Ultrasound, TechLive™ is enabling experienced senior sonographers and physicians to remotely guide technologists on-site through complex cases in a modality that is heavily dependent upon real-time, operator expertise.

"TechLive™ represents a paradigm shift in how we approach imaging operations," said Sham Sokka, PhD, Chief Operating and Technology Officer at DeepHealth. "By enabling real-time remote expertise, we are not only addressing today's staffing challenges, we are creating a foundation for more efficient, financially sustainable, and high-quality patient care across the broadest set of imaging modalities. This FDA clearance validates DeepHealth’s vision of a connected imaging ecosystem that scales human expertise beyond physical boundaries."

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for all companies within RadNet’s Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. Building on the strengths of the companies it has integrated and is rebranding (e.g., eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and Picture Archiving and Communication System, Aidence lung AI, DeepHealth, Kheiron, and iCAD breast AI, Quantib prostate and brain AI, and See-Mode thyroid and breast AI), DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in lung, breast, prostate, and brain health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system – DeepHealth OS – that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of radiologists at hundreds of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable, and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. https://deephealth.com/

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 401 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

DeepHealth Contact

Andra Axente

Director of Communications

+31614440971

andra.axente@deephealth.com

RadNet, Inc. Contact

Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2800

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “seek, “should,” “target,” “will” or “would,” the negative of these words, and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the streamlining of delivery and deployment across healthcare facilities, and TechLive creating a foundation for more efficient, financially sustainable and high-quality patient care across the broadest set of imaging modalities, and are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, all of which are subject to change. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond RadNet’s control.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of RadNet’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of RadNet’s control. RadNet’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Neither RadNet nor its directors, executive officers, or advisors, provide any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the business, results of operations or financial condition of RadNet. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on RadNet’s business and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the technology, and (2) the risk of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive, and technological changes. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in RadNet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors discussed in RadNet’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and future filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, RadNet does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any other information in this communication, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions in them which become apparent. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.