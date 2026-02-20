Decorated Senior Army Officer Tal Sullivan Joins Battelle

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle announced today that Tal Sullivan, a highly decorated retired U.S. Army Special Forces (Green Beret) Colonel with more than 30 years of military and leadership experience, has joined the organization as Senior Program Director for Human Performance and Optimization within its Health Research Division.

Sullivan brings a distinguished career spanning military operations, program management, and strategic consulting. Most recently, he oversaw major strategic initiatives for the U.S. Army and led the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, where he drove contract compliance, quality, and workforce management across a complex, multi-year effort to improve soldier readiness.

During his military service, Sullivan held command and senior staff roles from the tactical to the strategic levels in Special Operations. His assignments included Joint Operations Group Commander at U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) and Director of Operations (Sensitive Activities) at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). He also served as a senior military advisor within a national intelligence organization. Sullivan currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the International Spy Museum.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tal to Battelle,” said Dr. Nicole Brennan, Director of Health Research. “His deep operational experience, combined with his understanding of complex human performance challenges, uniquely positions him to help our team accelerate science‑based solutions that improve readiness and resilience for the nation’s warfighters.”

In his new role at Battelle, Sullivan will help advance integrated, science‑driven approaches to human performance, readiness, and resilience for military teams—supporting Battelle’s long-standing mission to deliver evidence-based solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and protect national security.

Sullivan is PMP‑certified and a Brown University–trained Leadership and Performance Coach. His academic credentials include an M.S. in National Security Strategy from the National War College, an M.A. in Military Studies from Marine Corps University, and a B.S. in Political Science from North Carolina A&T State University.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

For more information, contact:

Katy Delaney

(614) 424‑7208

delaneyk@battelle.org