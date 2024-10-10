DecisionRx Partners with MotivHealth to Deliver Medication Therapy Optimization to Health Plan Members

Medication Therapy Optimization (MTO) is a precision medicine practice that uses clinical pharmacists, pharmacogenomics, and a sophisticated data-science toolset to reduce the human and financial costs of trial-and-error prescribing

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionRx, Inc., a value-based healthcare company helping physicians eliminate medication failure, today announced a partnership with Utah-based MotivHealth. MotivHealth is now offering the DecisionRx Medication Therapy Optimization (MTO) program to select members to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by helping physicians optimize prescribing decisions for each patient.





“MotivHealth was founded to break the mold in the insurance market, and DecisionRx is doing the same when it comes to personalizing the approach to medication therapy,” said MotivHealth CEO Dave Hall, whose company is defying traditional insurance boundaries through HSA-focused plans. “Our common goal is to improve wellness and eliminate wasted healthcare expense. We know that the cost of healthcare is a significant burden for both patients and employers, and programs like this partnership with DecisionRx can reduce that burden by promoting smarter and more personalized care.”

Studies show that approximately 40% of prescriptions either don’t work or introduce new medical problems, and these medication failures account for at least 16% of all healthcare costs. Through its data-driven MTO platform, clinically-trained DecisionRx pharmacists equip providers with information and specific recommendations that allow them to more effectively customize medication regimens for each patient.

“We are excited by the opportunity to impact the lives of MotivHealth’s members enrolled in our solution,” said DecisionRx President and Co-Founder Travis Morgan. “Innovative insurers like MotivHealth recognize the importance of MTO as a powerful tool to mitigate cost trends and improve patient health by making it easier—not harder—for providers to deliver the highest possible standard of care.”

About MotivHealth

MotivHealth is revolutionizing the way people engage with health insurance by focusing on HSA-based insurance plans that produce lower premiums, better benefits, and improved wellness of its members. Motiv has been successfully lowering the costs of healthcare for hundreds of companies since 2015, with a mission to help employers build simple and affordable solutions that empower members to get the most out of their benefits. As a result, Motiv clients have enjoyed annual premium increases of <4% for the last several years. MotivHealth is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About DecisionRx

DecisionRx is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs by helping providers optimize prescribing decisions for their patients. DecisionRx clinical pharmacists work on patients’ behalf to mitigate medication failure by making personalized medication recommendations to prescribers, informed by the latest clinical and data-science, and delivered in a value-based care model. Medication failure accounts for at least 16% of total healthcare spending, and medication therapy optimization has been shown to reduce the total annual cost of care by over $3,600 for Medicare patients and $1,200 for patients under age 65.

Contacts



Media

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

646-277-1252

Alexis.Feinberg@westwicke.com