Dechra Brings Laverdia® (verdinexor tablets), the First and Only FDA-Approved Oral Treatment for Dogs Diagnosed with Lymphoma

Addressing a longstanding need for additional canine lymphoma treatment options, Laverdia® helps veterinary care teams and pet owners begin care at home from Day 1 after diagnosis.

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechra, a global leader in veterinary specialty care, today announced the availability of Laverdia® (verdinexor tablets), the first and only FDA-approved oral treatment for dogs diagnosed with lymphoma.1







Canine lymphoma is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in dogs, yet estimates suggest only about 20% of dogs with lymphoma receive chemotherapy. As a result, many families may benefit from additional treatment options immediately following diagnosis. Laverdia® is an at-home oral treatment that enables veterinary care teams and pet owners to take action from Day 1 after diagnosis.2

Supporting Earlier Action Following a Lymphoma Diagnosis

"With estimates suggesting that only about 20% of dogs with lymphoma receive chemotherapy, there is a significant unmet need for treatments that expand access to care. I see Laverdia as an important primary care option that may allow more dogs to receive meaningful treatment. While in my specialty practice I have also used it for patients whose lymphoma has not responded to standard therapy or whose families want a less aggressive approach focused on maintaining quality time. We have also observed intriguing responses in some dogs with progressive cutaneous lymphoma." said Craig A Clifford, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology), BluePearl Malvern, PA

"A lymphoma diagnosis can be devastating for pet parents and often comes with difficult, overwhelming decisions," said Dr. Tara Bidgood, VP, Professional Services and Medical Affairs, Dechra. "In partnership with their veterinarian, families can now discuss additional treatment options, including Laverdia®, an FDA-approved oral therapy that gives veterinarians another option when pet parents need time to consider next steps or decide not to pursue standard chemotherapy."

An FDA-Approved Oral Treatment Option for Canine Lymphoma

As the first and only FDA-approved oral treatment for dogs diagnosed with lymphoma, Laverdia® offers flexibility for veterinarians, oncology specialists and pet owners at different stages of the treatment journey and it is available in a range of SKUs for dosing patients of all weight ranges. Laverdia® can be used immediately following diagnosis, while pet owners are deciding on the best option, waiting to begin multi-agent chemotherapy, after relapse, or when multi-agent chemotherapy is not the preferred treatment approach.3

"Laverdia® represents an important advancement in the way canine lymphoma can be managed," said Laura Olsen, President, North America and Chief Marketing Officer. "By combining FDA-approved treatment, at-home administration, and dedicated professional support, we're helping care teams and pet parents act sooner and navigate the cancer journey with greater confidence."

About Laverdia®

Laverdia® (verdinexor tablets) is the first and only FDA-approved oral treatment for dogs diagnosed with canine lymphoma, providing veterinarians and pet parents with an option to begin treatment immediately after diagnosis. Designed to be administered at home, Laverdia® combines a targeted mechanism of action that can help slow disease progression while generally sparing healthy cells, with the convenience of oral dosing.2,4 With demonstrated efficacy in both B-cell and T-cell lymphoma, Laverdia® helps veterinary teams take action sooner, offering dogs and their families an opportunity for more days together while supporting individualized treatment decisions throughout the cancer care journey. To learn more about Laverdia®, visit Laverdia.com

Important Safety Information

As with all drugs, side effects may occur. For oral use in dogs only. Do not use in dogs that are pregnant, lactating or intended for breeding. Laverdia® is a possible teratogen, can cause birth defects, and can affect female and male fertility. Laverdia® can cause severe anorexia. Dogs should be carefully monitored for the most commonly reported adverse reactions including inappetence, vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, weight loss, polyuria, polydipsia, elevated liver enzymes and thrombocytopenia, and supportive care should be provided as clinically indicated. Dogs should be frequently monitored for hematologic and serum chemistry abnormalities. NOT FOR USE IN HUMANS. KEEP THIS AND ALL MEDICATIONS OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN. CHILDREN SHOULD NOT COME INTO CONTACT WITH LAVERDIA®. Pregnant women, women who may become pregnant, nursing women and children should not handle or administer Laverdia® or come into contact with the feces, urine, saliva, or vomit of Laverdia®-treated dogs. Wear protective disposable chemotherapy resistant gloves when handling Laverdia® to prevent direct contact with moistened, broken or crushed tablets and when handling feces, urine, saliva, or vomit or items that have come in contact with the treated dog during treatment and for 3 days after the last treatment. Refer to the prescribing information for complete details or visit www.dechra-us.com.

About Dechra



Dechra is a global specialist in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products, dedicated to supporting veterinarians, pet owners, and the animals they care for. For more information, visit www.dechra-us.com.







Media Contact



Leslee Manley



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References

1. US Food and Drug Administration. FDA grants full approval of first oral treatment for lymphoma in dogs. Published January 16, 2026. Accessed June 18, 2026.

2. Laverdia® [prescribing information]. Overland Park, KS: Dechra Veterinary Products LLC; 2026.

3. Sadowski AR, Gardner HL, Borgatti A, et al. Phase II study of the oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) KPT-335 (verdinexor) in dogs with lymphoma. BMC Vet Res. 2018;14:250. doi:10.1186/s12917-018-1587-9

4. London CA, Feo Bernabe L, Barnard S, et al. Preclinical evaluation of the novel, orally bioavailable selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) KPT-335 in spontaneous canine cancer: results of a phase I study. PLoS One. 2014;9(2):e87585. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0087585

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© 2026, Dechra Veterinary Products LLC., all rights reserved. Dechra is a registered trademark of Dechra Pharmaceuticals Limited. Laverdia® is a registered trademark of Dechra Limited. M-00907 0926

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