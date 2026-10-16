DaVita Brings New Clinical Research to ASN Kidney Week 2026, Advancing Evidence for the Next Era of Kidney Care

Seven studies spanning middle molecule clearance, home dialysis and patient experience highlight DaVita's commitment to translating innovation into better care

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita will present seven studies at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026, marking one of its most significant research presences at the conference in recent years. The research spans emerging approaches to middle molecule clearance, home dialysis and patient experience, underscoring DaVita's role in generating clinical evidence to help advance kidney care.

The presentations come at an important inflection point for nephrology. As new treatment approaches gain momentum, including therapies designed to enhance middle molecule clearance, clinicians need evidence grounded in real-world practice to understand their potential benefits and inform adoption across care settings.

"Kidney care is experiencing more therapeutic and treatment innovation than we've seen in decades. But innovation only matters if it can be translated into better care for patients," said Steven Brunelli, MD, group vice president of research for DaVita. "Our research helps clinicians evaluate emerging therapies through the lens of real-world practice, providing evidence that can help support care decisions today."

New Research Presentations at ASN Kidney Week 2026

DaVita's seven presentations will span three areas critical to the future of kidney care: dialysis innovation, home-based treatment strategies and patient-centered research. Together, these studies reflect DaVita's approach to innovation: combining large-scale clinical data, real-world care delivery experience and patient perspectives to address the questions that matter most to nephrologists and people living with kidney disease.

Dialysis Innovation

Change in Serum Albumin After Initiation of Expanded Hemodialysis Presentation: Saturday, Oct. 24 | 10 a.m. – noon MT (Poster SA-PO1074) Authors: Eric Weinhandl, Jeffrey Giullian, Scott Sibbel, Francesca Tentori, Steven Brunelli

Is Hypoalbuminemia a Contraindication to Expanded Hemodialysis? Presentation: Saturday, Oct. 24 | 10 a.m. – noon. MT (Poster SA-PO1042) Authors: Eric Weinhandl, Jeffrey Giullian, Scott Sibbel, Steven Brunelli, Francesca Tentori



Home-Based Treatments

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Exposure and Longitudinal Outcomes in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Initiating Peritoneal Dialysis Presentation: Friday, Oct. 23 | 10 a.m. – noon MT (Poster FR-PO1115) Authors: Jiacong Luo, Scott Sibbel, Eric Weinhandl, Francesca Tentori, Steven Brunelli

Outcomes Associated with Embedded Peritoneal Dialysis Catheters Presentation: Friday, Oct. 23 | 10 a.m. – noon MT (Poster FR-PO1073) Authors: Eric Weinhandl, Mark Shapiro, Bernie del Rosario, Michelle Cassin, Mihran Naljayan, Steven Brunelli, Francesca Tentori

Completion of Peritoneal Dialysis Treatments After Discharge Is Associated with Reduced Rates of Cumulative Hospitalizations Presentation: Friday, Oct. 23 | 10 a.m. – noon MT (Poster FR-PO1072) Authors: Eric Weinhandl, Mihran Naljayan, Bernie del Rosario, Michelle Cassin, Francesca Tentori, Steven Brunelli



Patient Perspectives

Patient Perspectives on Factors Influencing Arteriovenous Fistula Placement for Dialysis Presentation: Thursday, Oct. 22 | 10a.m. – noon MT (Poster TH-PO0948) Authors: Humberto Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Karen-Marie Eaton, Bethany Sarosiek, Tier Carter, Eric Weinhandl, Steven Brunelli, Francesca Tentori

Exploring Patient Perspectives on Reasons for Missing Dialysis Treatments Presentation: Saturday, Oct. 24 | 10 a.m. – noon MT (Poster SA-PO0992) Authors: Karen-Marie Eaton, Humberto Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Eric Weinhandl, Steven Brunelli, Francesca Tentori



DaVita Expands the Evidence Base for Middle Molecule Clearance

Middle molecule clearance will be a major topic of discussion at Kidney Week, and DaVita is contributing new evidence to help inform the conversation.

Two studies examine expanded hemodialysis (expanded HD), a therapy designed to improve clearance of larger middle molecules while maintaining the accessibility of conventional in-center dialysis. Together, these analyses address one of the most common questions surrounding the therapy and provide additional insight into its use across broad patient populations.

"Our findings help clarify an important misconception regarding albumin and expanded HD," Brunelli said. "The data suggest this therapy can benefit a broad range of patients while preserving albumin levels, helping nephrologists and patients make more informed treatment decisions."

DaVita's research reflects the organization's broader commitment to evaluating emerging kidney care innovations through rigorous, real-world clinical evidence, supporting informed adoption as new therapies become available to patients across the United States.

Connect with DaVita at ASN Kidney Week 2026

In addition to presenting new research, DaVita will engage clinicians and industry leaders throughout Kidney Week to discuss emerging trends in kidney care, including the growing focus on middle molecule clearance and the practical considerations of implementation at scale.

Attendees can visit DaVita at Booth #414 to connect with clinical leaders, explore research findings and access educational resources focused on kidney care innovation and patient outcomes.

"Middle molecule clearance is quickly reshaping what's possible in U.S. dialysis care," said Jeff Giullian, MD, chief medical officer for DaVita. "At the same time, progress in kidney care is being driven by innovations across the care journey, from early intervention and home therapies to patient engagement and treatment support. Together, these research efforts are helping create a more personalized treatment journey for patients."

For more information about DaVita's clinical research and treatment innovations, visit DaVita.com/TreatmentInnovation.

About DaVita

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a healthcare provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey — from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping support transplantation. This includes ensuring they are supported at home, in dialysis centers, in the hospital and in skilled nursing facilities. As of June 30, 2026, DaVita served approximately 298,500 patients at 3,266 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,671 centers were located in the United States and 595 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

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