Datopotamab deruxtecan granted breakthrough therapy designation in US for patients with previously treated advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) BTD is designed to accelerate the development and regulatory review of potential new medicines that are intended to treat serious conditions and address significant unmet medical needs. The medicine needs to have shown encouraging preliminary clinical results that demonstrate substantial improvement on a clinically significant endpoint over available medicines.

The FDA granted this BTD based on data from the TROPION-Lung05 Phase II trial with supporting data from the TROPION-Lung01 Phase III trial. Results from a pooled analysis of patients with previously treated EGFRm NSCLC in these studies were presented this month at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Asia 2024 Congress. This is the first BTD for datopotamab deruxtecan.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “This Breakthrough Therapy Designation reinforces datopotamab deruxtecan as a promising potential therapy for patients with EGFR-mutated lung cancer who continue to face significant unmet needs following disease progression on or after initial treatments. We are proud to have long supported patients with EGFR-mutated lung cancer and look forward to the possibility of bringing another innovative treatment option to this community.”

Ken Takeshita, MD, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo, said: “The Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by the FDA underscores the significant unmet need for new treatments for patients with previously treated EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer who have experienced disease progression. Datopotamab deruxtecan has the potential to play an important role in improving outcomes and we look forward to working closely with the FDA to bring this medicine to patients as quickly as possible.”

Datopotamab deruxtecan is a specifically engineered TROP2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo recently announced the submission of a new Biologics License Application for accelerated approval in the US for datopotamab deruxtecan for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC who have received prior systemic therapies, including an EGFR-directed therapy.

Notes

Advanced non-small cell lung cancer

Nearly 2.5 million lung cancer cases were diagnosed globally in 2022.1 Lung cancer is broadly split into small or non-small cell lung cancer, the latter accounting for about 80% of cases.2 Approximately 10 to 15% of patients with NSCLC in the US and Europe, and 30 to 40% of patients in Asia have an EGFR mutation.3,4 The majority of EGFR mutations occur in tumors of nonsquamous histology.5

For patients with tumors that have an EGFR mutation, the established 1st-line treatment in the metastatic setting is an EGFR-TKI.6 While EGFR-TKIs have improved outcomes in the 1st-line setting, most patients eventually experience disease progression and receive subsequent therapies, such as chemotherapy.7-10

TROP2 is a protein broadly expressed in the majority of NSCLC tumors.11 There is currently no TROP2-directed ADC approved for the treatment of lung cancer.6,12

TROPION-Lung05

TROPION-Lung05 is a global, multicenter, single-arm, open-label Phase II trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of datopotamab deruxtecan in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with actionable genomic alterations who have progressed on at least one TKI (with or without other systemic therapies) and on or after one regimen of platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients receiving up to four prior lines of treatment with tumors with one or more genomic alterations including EGFR, ALK, ROS1, NTRK, BRAF, RET or MET were eligible for the trial.

The primary trial endpoint is objective response rate (ORR) as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). Secondary efficacy endpoints include duration of response (DoR), disease control rate (DCR), clinical benefit rate, progression-free survival (PFS), time to response (TTR), overall survival (OS) and safety.

TROPION-Lung05 enrolled 137 patients globally in Asia, Europe and North America. For more information visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

TROPION-Lung01

TROPION-Lung01 is a global, randomized, multicenter, open-label Phase III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of datopotamab deruxtecan versus docetaxel in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with and without actionable genomic alterations who require systemic therapy following prior treatment. Patients with actionable genomic alterations were previously treated with an approved targeted therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients without known actionable genomic alterations were previously treated, concurrently or sequentially, with platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.

The dual primary endpoints of TROPION-Lung01 are PFS as assessed by BICR and OS. Key secondary endpoints include investigator-assessed PFS, ORR, DoR, TTR, and DCR as assessed by both BICR and investigator, and safety.

TROPION-Lung01 enrolled approximately 600 patients in Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania and South America. For more information visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

Primary PFS results and interim OS results from TROPION-Lung01 were presented at the ESMO 2023 Congress. Final OS results were presented at IASLC 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer and simultaneously published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in September 2024.

Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd)

Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) is an investigational TROP2-directed ADC. Designed using Daiichi Sankyo’s proprietary DXd ADC Technology, datopotamab deruxtecan is one of six DXd ADCs in the oncology pipeline of Daiichi Sankyo, and one of the most advanced programs in AstraZeneca’s ADC scientific platform. Datopotamab deruxtecan is comprised of a humanized anti-TROP2 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, developed in collaboration with Sapporo Medical University, attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.

A comprehensive global clinical development program is underway with more than 20 trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of datopotamab deruxtecan across multiple cancers, including NSCLC, triple-negative breast cancer and HR-positive, HER2-low or negative breast cancer. The program includes seven Phase III trials in lung cancer and five Phase III trials in breast cancer evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan as a monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer treatments in various settings.

Daiichi Sankyo collaboration

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in March 2019 and datopotamab deruxtecan in July 2020, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo maintains exclusive rights for each ADC. Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for the manufacturing and supply of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki and datopotamab deruxtecan.

AstraZeneca in lung cancer

AstraZeneca is working to bring patients with lung cancer closer to cure through the detection and treatment of early-stage disease, while also pushing the boundaries of science to improve outcomes in the resistant and advanced settings. By defining new therapeutic targets and investigating innovative approaches, the Company aims to match medicines to the patients who can benefit most.

The Company’s comprehensive portfolio includes leading lung cancer medicines and the next wave of innovations, including osimertinib and gefitinib; durvalumab and tremelimumab; fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki and datopotamab deruxtecan in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo; savolitinib in collaboration with HUTCHMED; as well as a pipeline of potential new medicines and combinations across diverse mechanisms of action.

AstraZeneca is a founding member of the Lung Ambition Alliance, a global coalition working to accelerate innovation and deliver meaningful improvements for people with lung cancer, including and beyond treatment.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company’s focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 125 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on social media @AstraZeneca.

