Data of InnoCare’s ICP-488 for the Treatment of Psoriasis Presented at Late Breaking Oral Presentation of 2025 AAD

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the data of the novel TYK2 inhibitor ICP-488 developed by the Company for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis has been released at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting as a late-breaking oral presentation.

Late-breaking Oral Presentation

Efficacy and Safety of a Highly Selective Oral TYK2 Inhibitor, ICP-488, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis: A Phase II, Randomized, Double-blinded, Placebo-Controlled Trial

The study results demonstrated that ICP-488 is highly effective in treating psoriasis patients at both 6 mg QD and 9 mg QD doses. Moreover, ICP-488 exhibited favorable safety and tolerability profiles, reinforcing its potential as a valuable treatment option for moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients.

A total of 129 psoriasis patients were randomized into three groups to receive once daily oral doses of ICP-488 at 6 mg, 9 mg, or placebo for twelve weeks. The primary endpoint was the percentage of subjects who achieved at least a 75% improvement from baseline in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index score (PASI 75) at week 12.

At week 12, the percentage of patients achieving PASI 75 was significantly superior in the ICP-488 6 mg QD group (77.3%) and the 9 mg QD group (78.6%) than that of the placebo group (11.6%) (P<0.0001); the percentages of subjects achieving PASI 90 and sPGA of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) were also significantly higher in the ICP-488 6 mg QD group (36.4%, 70.5%) and 9 mg QD group (50.0%, 71.4%) compared to the placebo group (0%, 9.3%)(P<0.0001). All treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) and treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) and were mild or moderate.

Psoriasis is a chronic, recurrent, inflammatory, and immune-mediated systemic disease influenced by genetic and environmental factors, significantly impacting patients’ quality of life.

The 2025 AAD Annual Meeting is held from March 7 to 11 in Orlando, Florida, USA. It is the most influential international event in dermatology.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States.

