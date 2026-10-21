DARPA Awards up to $10.7 Million Contract to RxMP Therapeutics, Inc.

Award will support completion of IND-enabling development and manufacturing scale-up of RMP-402 under DARPA's RAPIID program

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RxMP Therapeutics, Inc. ("RxMP"), a late pre-clinical stage therapeutics company developing novel therapies for the rapid control of hemorrhage and excessive bleeding, today announced that it has been awarded up to $10.7 million from the U.S. Department of War (DoW) through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Resuscitation and Prevention of Ischemia-Induced Dysfunction (RAPIID) program.

The award will support RxMP through several of the most significant remaining preclinical, manufacturing, and regulatory milestones required to advance RMP-402 toward first-in-human clinical development. The contract will fund completion of RxMP's lead product candidate, RMP-402, including remaining IND-enabling development activities, furthering manufacturing scale-up, and preparation of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application package.

RMP-402 is a first-in-class hemostatic biomimetic composed of manufactured allogeneic red cell membrane particles, analogs of active particles that circulate naturally in human blood. Administered intravenously, RMP-402 is designed to rapidly accelerate hemostasis at sites of active bleeding without increasing the risk of off-target clotting. The product is being developed to treat hemorrhage in dual use settings, both military and civilian, especially where access to conventional blood products may be limited by availability, storage requirements, logistics, or the urgency of treatment.

The award is part of DARPA's RAPIID program, which is focused on advancing shelf-stable blood analog technologies that can be manufactured at scale and rapidly progressed toward regulatory authorization. The program seeks to establish the manufacturing, clinical, commercial, and regulatory pathways necessary to make advanced hemorrhage countermeasures available to warfighters and civilians when traditional blood products are unavailable.

"This award represents a major inflection point for RxMP and for the development of RMP-402," said Dr. Rifat Pamukcu, President and Chief Executive Officer of RxMP Therapeutics. "The support of the Department of War and DARPA allows us to complete critical IND-enabling work while continuing to demonstrate that RMP-402 can be manufactured at the scale required for both military and civilian commercial use." He continued, "This award enhances our momentum toward the goal of entering clinical trials culminating in FDA regulatory review and may provide an opportunity for an Emergency Use Authorization for combat casualty care. We believe RMP-402 has the potential to fundamentally change how excessive bleeding and hemorrhage is managed, particularly in settings where conventional blood products are difficult or impossible to provide. We are proud to be working with DARPA to advance this technology for the benefit of the affected patients and warfighters."

About RxMP Therapeutics

RxMP Therapeutics, Inc. is a therapeutics company in late-stage pre-clinical development advancing novel therapies for the rapid control of hemorrhage and excessive bleeding. Its lead product candidate, RMP-402, is a first-in-class hemostatic therapeutic biomimetic inspired by naturally occurring red blood cell membrane particles and is designed to rapidly stop bleeding without increasing the risk of off-target clotting. RMP-402 is being developed for use in both civilian and military settings, addressing a global trauma, medical and surgical bleeding market estimated at up to $12 billion annually, where uncontrolled bleeding remains a leading cause of morbidity and preventable death. For more information, visit www.rxmpt.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements.

Contact



Cliff Mastricola



RxMP Therapeutics



cliffm@rxmpt.com

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SOURCE RxMP Therapeutics, Inc.