Darmiyan Enters Medicare GUIDE Program Through Partnership with Five Star Home Health Care, CareBrains, and Brain Watch Coalition

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darmiyan, Inc., a leader in brain health technology, proudly announces its participation in Medicare’s Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model through a partnership with the Five Star Home Health Care consortium, including CareBrains , and Brain Watch Coalition. Leveraging its groundbreaking technologies, BrainSee and DarmiSpace , Darmiyan aims to transform dementia care by enabling early risk assessment and prevention.

The GUIDE Model, an eight-year initiative by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), focuses on improving dementia care quality, supporting caregivers, and helping individuals remain at home longer. Nearly 400 healthcare organizations have been selected for the program, including major medical centers and community-based organizations serving 57 million individuals throughout the United States ( Ref ).

“At Five Star Home Health Care, we are committed to delivering top-tier, innovative dementia care solutions. Partnering with Darmiyan to integrate BrainSee for early risk stratification and DarmiSpace for prevention allows us to provide unmatched care, empowering patients to live healthier, independent lives for longer,” said Johnny Wilkinson, CEO of Five Star Home Health Care.

“BrainSee’s exceptional accuracy and DarmiSpace’s preventative capabilities bring us closer to a future where cognitive decline can be delayed or prevented. We are excited to deliver these tools to families and caregivers,” added Jodi Lyons, Co-Founder of CareBrains.

BrainSee, the first FDA-approved AI-powered prognostic tool, informs the prognosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) with unmatched accuracy through a fully non-invasive assessment. DarmiSpace, a personalized lifestyle management platform, uses BrainSee scores and lifestyle information to guide interventions that delay or prevent cognitive decline.

“The only way to fight dementia is to prevent it, and that begins with early risk assessment and actionable solutions,” said Dr. Padideh Kamali-Zare, Founder and CEO of Darmiyan, Inc. “This partnership empowers providers to deliver proactive care, offering real hope for millions of Americans. We look forward to offering our novel technologies to other GUIDE awardees as well including UCSF, UCLA, Emory, Mount Sinai, Columbia, Loma Linda, Rush University, UConn, UNT, and many others.”

About Darmiyan, Inc.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Darmiyan is revolutionizing brain health with its breakthrough products, BrainSee and DarmiSpace. Combining FDA-approved technology with cutting-edge neuroscience and AI, Darmiyan empowers healthcare providers to address cognitive decline with precision and innovation.

