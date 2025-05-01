Dalen Meeter Joins Aspen Neuroscience as Chief Financial Officer

CFO Further Positions Company for Growth and Continued Advancement of Clinical Programs

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing personalized, autologous cell therapies, has appointed Dalen Meeter, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"We are excited to welcome Dalen to our executive team during this significant period of growth and development at Aspen," said Damien McDevitt, PhD, president and CEO of Aspen Neuroscience. "His financial leadership experience within the biotech sector will be important during our corporate evolution, as we advance our clinical programs and prepare for the future."

"It is an honor to join this groundbreaking company at such a pivotal time," said Mr. Meeter. "I look forward to contributing to the company's mission of developing transformative therapies for patients with Parkinson's disease."

With more than two decades of finance and accounting expertise, Dalen brings extensive experience in scaling private and public companies to his new role. Prior to Aspen, most recently he served as CFO of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. After guiding Singular's finance transformation from a private, development-stage startup to a publicly traded, commercial-stage company, he then led as CFO of the public entity.

Before joining Singular, Dalen spent many years in Finance leadership at Illumina, as well as in auditing during his time at KPMG. Mr. Meeter holds an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

About Aspen Neuroscience



Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's Disease.

Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize pluripotent-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing, and quality control. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

